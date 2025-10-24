Why emotional intelligence matters more than degrees in the Kenyan workplace

In Kenya’s fast-changing job market, emotional intelligence is emerging as the new sauce for success, often outshining degrees and technical know-how.

Employers are increasingly realising that while academic qualifications can get someone through the door, it’s emotional intelligence that determines how far they go.

Many young job-seekers in Kenya are receiving rejections to their job applications or failing to retain employment, primarily due to a lack of soft skills.

What emotional intelligence really means

Emotional intelligence (EI) is the ability to recognise, understand, and manage your own emotions while being sensitive to the emotions of others .

In a Kenyan office setting, this might mean handling a disappointed client calmly, managing a demanding boss without breaking down, or motivating a team during a tough deadline.

These are skills no university course can teach perfectly, yet they make the biggest difference in performance.

Kenyan employers are increasingly prioritising EI because it influences teamwork, leadership, and productivity.

Multiple studies have found that emotionally intelligent leaders deliver higher team performance and reduce staff turnover. In a market where job-hopping is common, that’s a huge advantage.

Consider a customer service agent at a Nairobi fintech firm who lacks a degree but consistently earns client praise for problem-solving with calmness and empathy.

Or a sales manager who doesn’t have an MBA but reads people so well that they always close deals.

These employees demonstrate that EI bridges the gap between competence and connection, something credentials alone can’t achieve.

Emotional intelligence and Kenyan youth

Kenya’s youth make up over 70% of the workforce, yet many struggle with job retention, not just job acquisition.

Employers often cite poor communication, defensiveness, and inability to handle criticism as reasons for high turnover among young hires.

The good news is that EI can be developed. Kenyan companies are now investing in workshops and mentorship programmes to help employees improve communication, empathy, and stress management.

Simple habits like listening actively, seeking feedback, practising mindfulness, and learning to pause before reacting can drastically improve workplace relationships .

In Kenya’s modern workplace, emotional intelligence is no longer a “nice-to-have”; it’s a must-have. Degrees might open doors, but emotional intelligence keeps them open.

In a world where technology keeps changing the rules, the human touch, empathy, patience, and connection remain the one skill no machine or certificate can replace.