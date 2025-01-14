Gospel artist linked to girlfriend's death following discovery of severed head in his bag

A gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, has been apprehended after he was caught carrying the severed head of his alleged girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, in a bag on Sunday, 12 January 2025, in Oke, Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

Ajayi, a man reportedly known for his work in gospel music, was stopped by a bike rider who noticed blood dripping from the bag he was carrying.

The rider raised the alarm, and locals intervened, questioning Ajayi, which led to the shocking discovery of Adaidu's severed head inside the bag.

The police were swiftly called to the scene, and Ajayi was arrested.

Grieving mother in shock

The death of Adaidu has left her family devastated, particularly her mother, who had recently suffered the loss of her husband just seven months ago.

Abby Simon, a family friend, revealed that Adaidu’s mother fainted upon hearing the news of her daughter’s death.

"She had travelled for Christmas and only returned on Monday evening. When she got home, they broke the news to her. She fainted and lay motionless on the floor," Simon recalled, deeply saddened by the grief her friend’s mother was enduring.

Trail of violence

Abby also shared further details about Adaidu’s last moments. According to her, Adaidu had left her house on Saturday evening to visit her boyfriend in Karu, Abuja.

However, she never reached her destination. Instead, she was allegedly lured and murdered by Ajayi in Orozo.

"She had no known relationship with him. None of her family members knew him. In our community, we know each other well, and she didn’t have any ties to him," Abby emphasised.

She went on to express her outrage, stating, "Nobody deserves to die this way. Even if she was his girlfriend, no one deserves such a fate."

Devastating discovery

Friends and family of Salome Adaidu have been left in disbelief and profound grief following the tragic news.

Anibe Treasure Utenwojo, a close friend of Adaidu, recounted the moment she realised the shocking truth.

"I saw the story online but didn’t immediately connect it to Salome. It wasn’t until I visited her workplace and found it empty that I asked her colleagues about her. That’s when they broke the news to me," Utenwojo shared in a heartfelt Facebook post.

She went on to say, "Salome, your killer will not go unpunished. May your gentle soul rest in peace."

Another friend, who goes by the name Babyshark001i on Facebook, shared how they had recently connected with Adaidu through the platform and exchanged phone numbers.

"Now I’m reading about her death. She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, who is supposed to be a gospel singer," they wrote, expressing their shock and sadness.

Ongoing tributes

In the aftermath of Adaidu’s tragic death, tributes continue to pour in from friends and family who remember her as a kind and vibrant individual whose life was senselessly taken. The painful loss has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones and sparked outrage across the country.

Pattern of violence against women

The tragic death of Salome Adaidu is not an isolated incident, but rather a part of a disturbing trend of intimate partner violence that continues to plague Nigeria.

In December 2022, police in Ogun State arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Idowu Buhari, to death.

Salome Adaidu’s tragic death has once again brought the issue of intimate partner violence to the forefront in Nigeria.