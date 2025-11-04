Tanzania has restored nationwide internet connectivity following a five-day shutdown that began on October 29, 2025.

The blackout was implemented during the country's presidential and parliamentary elections .

Global internet observatory NetBlocks confirmed the nationwide disruption, corroborating reports of a digital blackout as voting commenced.

The election proceeded despite the main opposition parties being barred from participation.

The disruption severely limited transparency and the free flow of information, with citizens, journalists, and election observers unable to communicate or report on events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blackout began on election day and persisted.

Network data indicated an initial eight-hour disruption, which occurred alongside the imposition of a national curfew.

The internet shutdown extended into a second night on October 30, 2025, with only brief, intermittent restorations observed by network monitors.

By October 31, 2025, the disruption continued for a third day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This blackout obscured visibility into widespread protests regarding the election's conduct, which resulted in human rights abuses and use of force by security operatives.

General connectivity was restored on November 3, 2025.

However, NetBlocks data confirmed that widespread restrictions on key communication platforms remain in effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

These restrictions target social media and messaging applications, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

The measures are applied by major internet service providers and functionally impair access to these services.

Samia Suluhu’s victory in Tanzania polls & 4 presidents who won with record margins While the numbers do not necessarily reflect a fully free and fair electoral competition, these African heads of state hold the record for landslide victories which often occurred in elections where opposition was locked out of participation, was weak or boycotted the polls altogether, or where the ruling party held dominant control.

Telegram restricted in Kenya over cheating concerns

This pattern of state-level internet control is also evident in Kenya, though for different reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 3, 2025, Kenyan internet users began experiencing targeted restrictions on the messaging platform Telegram.

The disruption was confirmed by NetBlocks, which reported metrics showing Telegram access was limited as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations commenced.

This measure is not new. It aligns with an established pattern of government censorship during national examination periods.

Similar restrictions were observed in November 2023 and November 2024 .

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities implement the measure to curb examination cheating, a persistent challenge facilitated by social media.

The government has previously stated that such actions are necessary to protect the integrity of the national exams.

Directives are issued to telecommunications providers to enforce the block.

How to download restricted Telegram videos Here's a step-by-step guide to help you download restricted videos using bots

Network data confirmed the disruption impacts users nationwide, though implementation varies between service providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicated different levels of reachability and failure rates on networks such as Safaricom and Airtel.

While the government’s stated aim is to prevent exam leaks, the measure has a broad impact.

It affects all Telegram users in the country, disrupting communication for individuals, businesses, and media groups that rely on the platform for daily operations.