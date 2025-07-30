Gov't tightens rules on how all public officers earn, declare, and do business

President William Ruto on Wednesday signed the Conflict of Interest Bill into law.

The bill aims to enhance accountability among public servants by introducing stricter rules on business dealings, wealth declaration requirements, and investigations.

The new law, which repeals the Public Officer Ethics Act, consolidates various anti-graft provisions into a single, robust framework.

It places the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at the heart of its enforcement.

For all state and public officers, this legislation introduces significant changes to how they manage their private interests and public duties.

President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

Key Prohibitions Public Officers Must Adhere To

According to an official brief on the bill, the central aim is to prevent public officials from using their positions for personal enrichment .

The Act strictly prohibits public officers from:

Granting preferential treatment - They cannot use their office to give any person an advantage that is not allowed by law or policy.

Being influenced by outside jobs - Officers are barred from letting outside employment or personal business interests sway their official decisions or performance of duties.

Contracting with their own entity - An officer cannot enter into a contract for goods or services with the same public entity they serve.

Acquiring conflicting interests - They are barred from having a stake in a private company or legal entity that is party to a contract with their own reporting entity.

Holding incompatible jobs - Restrictions are placed on other gainful employment that could impair their judgment or create a conflict in the execution of their official duties.

To ensure compliance, the law mandates that officers must recuse themselves from any discussion or decision where they have a potential conflict of interest.

Expanded Wealth Declarations and Tighter Supervision

A major change introduced by the act is the enhanced wealth declaration model.

All state and public officers are now required to submit a declaration of their income, assets, and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children , every two years.

These declarations will be made under the supervision of the EACC, ensuring a higher level of scrutiny.

Crucially, the law expands the requirement to include categories of public and state officers that were not explicitly covered under the previous Public Officer Ethics Act such as Chief Justice, Cabinet and MCAs.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 29, 2025

EACC's Role and New Investigation Timelines

The EACC is now empowered to ensure compliance with the integrity provisions outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

For citizens, the law clarifies the process for flagging corruption. Any person who alleges that a public officer has contravened the conflict of interest provisions can lodge a complaint directly with the EACC or the officer's designated reporting authority.

To ensure swift justice and prevent cases from dragging on, the law sets a clear deadline: all investigations into a complaint must be concluded within ninety (90) days.

The law also precludes concurrent investigations by both a reporting authority and the EACC on the same complaint.

Background of the Bill

The Conflict of Interest Bill, sponsored by the Leader of the Majority Party, Hon. Kimani Ichung'wah, has had a long legislative journey.

After its initial passage by the National Assembly in November 2023, it underwent consideration by the Senate, referral to a Mediation Committee, and was finally passed by both Houses in early 2025.

Following reservations from President Ruto, the Bill was returned to Parliament, which passed the final version with amendments fully accommodating the President's recommendations on June 3rd (National Assembly) and July 23rd (Senate), 2025, paving the way for today's assent.