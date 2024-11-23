Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the suspect linked to four murders in the city including that of Warris Daud, her daughter and niece has given a chilling confession in which he admitted to the crimes and reasons behind the murders.

Investigations have unearthed fresh details indicating that Hashim was a hired assassin working alongside others who are still at large and tasked with killing Warris Daud, Nusayba Abdi, and Amina Abdi.

Motive of shocking murder of Easleigh mother, daughter & niece

According to the police, Hashim was hired to kill Warris Daud, with the possible motive being a suspected love triangle involving her and another woman.

Investigators believe that her daughter and niece (Amina Abdi and Nusayba Abdi) were collateral in the planned assassination in which the suspect alongside others were paid millions.

Suspect confesses to murdering his girlfriend, reveals motive

His involvement in the disappearance of the trio whose bodies were found in different locations claimed another life, that of his girlfriend Deka Abdinoor.

The suspect confessed to single-handedly killing Deka Abdinoor before chopping her body into small pieces and disposing them off at Lang'ata Cemetery.

Friday saw the suspect take detectives to Lang'ata Cemetery where investigators combed through the scene, gathering crucial evidence while also tracing the deceased’s missing body parts.

The suspect told investigators that he killed the Great Lakes University student, who was also his girlfriend because she knew about his involvement in the three earlier murders (that of Warris Daud, Nusayba Abdi, and Amina Abdi).

He told detectives that after committing the heinous crime, he dumped Deka’s body parts within the cemetery at various locations where they were discovered early this month.

Human body parts believed to be Deka’s remains were found at Lang’ata cemetery with police launching investigations and recovering a CCTV footage that linked Hashim to her disappearance.

The CCTV footage show Dagane arriving at an appatment in Lavington in the company of Deka.

Subsequent footage captured Dagane leaving the residence on October 31 alone, carrying two bags believed to contain the victim's dismembered remains.