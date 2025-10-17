He died in my arms - Winnie Odinga narrates Raila's final moments [Video]

In a deeply emotional tribute that held a nation captive, Winnie Odinga on Friday gave a powerful account of her father, Raila Odinga's, final moments, describing a man who was "strong, with dignity and pride" until his last breath.

Speaking at the State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium, Winnie, who was with the former Prime Minister in India, moved to dispel rumours surrounding his passing.

“I was with him in India when he took his last breath. He died in my arms, but he did not die as people have been saying on social media,” she told the crowd of mourners.

She painted a picture of his determination, revealing that his health was improving.

Members of the Odinga family pay their respects to former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, Raila Odinga

Every day he was waking up and walking one round, then two rounds the next day. That morning, he pushed to five rounds. He died strong and with dignity and pride, and you must be proud of that.

Winnie, the youngest daughter of the 80-year-old statesman, balanced the profound grief of a daughter with the respect for a national hero.

“I don't know who I'll miss more, my dad or my superhero,” she said, her voice heavy with emotion.

To the world, you were known by many names, but to me, you were simply Dad, a man whose presence froze rooms around the world.

She even shared a light-hearted, personal moment that revealed his character.

When I learnt that you willed to be buried in 72 hours, I laughed, 'Good old Dad! Testing and planning for us beyond the grave!

Concluding her tribute with a declaration of his enduring legacy, Winnie said, “The biggest part of me died on October 15, 2025. But the spirit of the lion roars on forever. The King is dead, but long live the crown.”

Winnie’s moving remarks at the funeral service offered a personal window into the former PM’s final hours, complementing earlier details revealed by her aunt, Ruth Odinga.

Raila Odinga's children Raila Junior and Winnie Odinga at Parliament Buildings

Raila’s younger sister, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, had previously confirmed that the former PM did not collapse.

“We were not even at the hospital; we were just at a resort where we were staying ahead of our return on Thursday,” Ruth said on Wednesday evening.

“He was just okay, he was doing his normal walk, and we were supposed to come back tomorrow (Thursday).”

According to her, the former prime minister was in good spirits.

Ruth stated that Odinga just said he was feeling a little tired and sat down. They thought it was just fatigue from the walk and then called for an ambulance.