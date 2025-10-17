Major highlights of Ruto's tribute to Raila Odinga at State Funeral

In a solemn address during the state funeral of the late Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga, President William Ruto paid heartfelt tribute to the former Prime Minister, describing him as a leader whose impact transcended generations.

President Ruto began by recalling the rare qualities of leadership that defined Odinga.

"Every once in a generation, there comes a leader whose impact transcends their moment, whose courage inspires change, and whose vision shapes destinies," he said.

President William Ruto during the State Funeral held in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

He described Odinga as a man who rose to the occasion whenever history called, embodying a spirit of resilience and conviction.

With deep emotion, the President extended condolences to the family of the late leader, particularly to Mama Ida Odinga and their children, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie, and the extended Odinga family.

"Kenya stands with you in this moment of sorrow. We share in your inexpressible grief, but we also share in your pride for your husband, your father, your brother, and your kin," Ruto remarked, acknowledging the national loss.

The president spoke not only as the head of state but also as an ordinary Kenyan, reflecting on the long and complex journey he shared with Odinga.

Ruto reminisced about their past collaborations and political rivalry, emphasising their shared commitment to a united Kenya.

"We have been both collaborators and competitors, friends and rivals, but always patriotic Kenyans, united by a dream greater than ourselves," he stated.

Ruto highlighted the significant lessons Odinga imparted during his lifetime, notably his unwavering commitment to justice, inclusivity, and national unity.

"In the noble task of statecraft and nation-building, there is room for all of us, competitors and collaborators, rivals and allies, bound together by one higher purpose, the greater good of our Republic," he said.

State Funeral held in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Reflecting on Odinga’s legacy, the President recalled the reformer's tireless efforts for a just and prosperous Kenya.

"Raila Amolo Odinga gave more to this country than most ever will," Ruto said, noting the years of political struggle, imprisonment, and exile that Odinga endured not for personal power, but for the service of the nation.

In a deeply personal moment, Ruto shared a fond memory of one of Odinga’s favourite songs, "Jamaica Farewell," and the former Prime Minister's habit of breaking into dance and singing it with a big smile.

"Today, those words ring with profound meaning," Ruto added, symbolising Odinga's journey to the afterlife.

As the ceremony came to an end, Ruto reflected on the magnitude of Odinga's legacy, describing him as a towering patriot and reformer whose life and work will be cherished by the nation.

"May the Almighty God comfort his family. And may the soul of the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga rest in eternal peace," Ruto concluded.

The funeral, held at Nyayo Stadium, was a moment of national mourning, with citizens across the country coming together to honour the legacy of one of Kenya's most influential leaders.