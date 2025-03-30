How Ruto mints millions from farming: Inside his farms & agribusiness ventures

President William Ruto has succesfully turned his passion for agriculture into a money-making venture, raking in millions and sharing his experience at the farms whenever his busy schedule allows it, hoping to inspire farmers across the country.

By embracing modern technology, efficient management and availing resources, the President is raking in billions from his thriving enterprise.

The President who once declared that agriculture will produce the next billionaires, he is living the dream and is proud of it.

The source of his immense wealth is a familiar question that has been asked many times, and agriculture is without a doubt one of the known sources of Ruto's wealth.

Yegen farm

Nestled in Uasin Gishu county, this is the hub of Ruto's chicken farming enterprise with the president at one pointrevealing that he rears 200,000 chicken at the farm and breaking down how he makes more than Sh547million a year from egg sales alone.

When questioned on the source of his immense wealth , Ruto revealed that he sales eggs worth Sh1.5 million on a daily basis, translating to Sh547.5million annually from egg sales alone.

Through a partnership with India-based poultry breeding and research farm IndBro, Yegen farm operates a commercial hatchery, adding to its revenue streams that eave Ruto smiling all the way to the bank.

Kisima farm

Covering an area of 2500 acres in Taita Taveta county, the farm was acquired from former MP Basil Criticos.

Ruto has since transformed what would have otherwise been a baren land overun by shrubs and thorns into a well-managed modern farm.

Moving away from rain-dependent agriculture, the farm has a modern irrigation infrastructure installed.

Beef farming and breeding is a major activity at the farm that also rears sheep, goats and chicken.

Koilel farm

Joining workers at his Koilel farm for the planting season is an annual ritual that the President has done religiously since 2023 and this year was no exception as he spent time at the farm driving a ploughing tractor in preparation for the planting season.

Covering an area of about 430 acres, the expansive farm located in Uasin Gishu county is the backbone of Ruto's crop farming enterprise.

Here, what, maize and vegetable are grown for commercial purposes, with part of the harvest also used to make chicken feed by Ruto's admission in a past interview.

The farm which was registered in 2015 with the President, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Nicholas Kipkurgat Ruto among the shareholders.

It was among 11 companies investigated by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, EACC in 2018 over the controversial sales of maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) but was later cleared and paid its millions.

Intona ranch

Intona ranch in Narok is the jewel in Ruto's crown and has been thrust into the limelight in recent days with the president hosting high-profile guests including Ghana's President John Mahama and Moussa Mahammat Faki (former Africa Union Commission charperson.

Covering an area of close to 1000 acres, the property was once owned by Kenya's second Vice President Joseph Murumbi.

Ruto settled a loan of Sh 8 million that Murumbi owed the Agricultural Finance Cooperation, paving the way for his acquisition of the land.