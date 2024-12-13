How to watch AUC debate between Raila, Youssouf, Randriamandrato on Friday

Raila Odinga, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Raila Odinga, and Richard Randriamandrato are set to face off in the highly anticipated Mjadala Afrika Leadership Debate 2024 on December 13, 2024.

The three who are competing for the African Union Commission Chairperson seat will debate during the event scheduled to start from 19:00 to 21:00 East African Time (EAT) at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

What is Mjadala Afrika?

The term "Mjadala" is Swahili for "debate," and the event is part of efforts to ensure transparency and meritocracy in leadership selection processes.

The candidates will articulate their strategies for implementing Africa’s Agenda 2063, addressing key policy challenges, and fostering solutions for the continent’s development.

How and When to Watch

The debate will be broadcast live on television and digital platforms, with extensive arrangements to ensure accessibility:

Television

Public broadcasters across AU member states will air the debate live in all six official AU languages: English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swahili.

The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) is leading coordination efforts.

DSTV Africa will provide two pop-up channels for English and French coverage.

Digital Streaming

Interested individuals can watch the debate on the African Union’s official website.

You can also follow live streams on AU’s YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram accounts in English or French.

Links for specific languages will be available on these platforms.

CNBC Africa will also broadcast the debate on its digital channels, including YouTube.

Languages and Accessibility

The debate will feature simultaneous interpretation in all six AU working languages, ensuring inclusive participation for viewers across the continent.

Moderators will present questions in English and French, and live interpretation will be available for the audience and candidates.

Join the Conversation

Africans at home and in the diaspora can actively participate by submitting questions through AU social media platforms. The moderators will curate these questions and present them during the debate.