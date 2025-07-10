Ichung’wah blasts Gachagua in fiery rebuttal

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has launched a blistering attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of orchestrating a campaign of "hate, lies, and destruction" to deflect from his allies' criminal actions and his own impending legal troubles.

In a scathing statement released Wednesday evening, the Kikuyu MP dismissed Gachagua’s recent allegations against the government as the desperate cries of a man "drowning in his own deceit."

This comes a day after Gachagua held a press conference denying coup allegations and accusing the state of running a "killer squad."

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa speaking at State House, Nairobi

“Mr. Rigathi Gachagua’s deep-seated bitterness, his bile, and obsessive hatred towards President William Ruto and myself have gone beyond personal grudges; they have become dangerous and now risk the very existence of our nation,” Ichung’wah stated.

The only person responsible for Gachagua’s political failure is Gachagua himself... It was brewed in his pot by his politics of lies, intimidation, and calculated chaos.

Ichung’wah directly linked Gachagua to the violent protests on June 25, 2025 , which saw significant destruction in his Kikuyu constituency.

“In Kikuyu, lives were lost. Properties destroyed. My own home and that of my elderly parents were targeted. The courts in Kikuyu were torched,” he detailed.

Ichung’wah claimed that the individuals linked to these events were Gachagua’s allies, who had been arrested and were connected to the destruction by undeniable evidence.

The Majority Leader asserted that the recent arrests of Gachagua’s associates, including Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, are based on solid evidence, not political persecution.

“The arrest of his allies… is what has now tickled off paranoid Gachagua. We will not sit back and watch as criminals pose as martyrs,” Ichung’wah warned.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa speaking at a rally

He challenged his political rival to prove his allies' innocence in court, rather than dragging the names of President Ruto or himself into the mud.

Calling Gachagua’s claims a "sickening stage-play," Ichung’wah referenced a past incident where MP George Koimburi’s alleged abduction and poisoning was exposed as a lie.

“Here’s the truth: Gachagua is in a panic. He smells the walls closing in. He knows what he did,” the statement read, adding that Gachagua’s impeachment was a result of his own "insatiable greed, violence, and pure political thuggery."

Ichung’wah concluded with a stark warning, stating that accountability was inevitable. He emphasised that the blood, tears, and pain of innocent Kenyans would not be forgotten, and the responsibility lay squarely on Gachagua’s shoulders.