Gachagua fires back at Ruto after accusation of plotting to overthrow gov't

In a fiery press briefing today, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua vehemently denied President William Ruto's allegations of a plot to overthrow the government.

He countered with explosive claims of a state-sponsored "killer squad" and a systematic campaign of ethnic profiling against the Mount Kenya region.

Addressing the media from his Karen residence, the now leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) asserted that the opposition's sole intention is to unseat the current administration through the ballot in the 2027 general election.

"We want to advise you that the 'wantam' movement is not getting you out of power outside the Constitution," Gachagua stated, directly addressing President Ruto.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

"Mr President, nobody wants to overthrow your government, nobody wants you out of power through unconstitutional means. We want to face you on the ballot in August 2027, so just relax."

The press conference came as a direct rebuttal to President Ruto's earlier statements, where he warned against attempts to destabilise the nation through unconstitutional means.

Gachagua also alleged the existence of a militia and a "killer squad" operating under the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

He claimed this unit was formed to incite violence during protests, such as the recent Saba Saba demonstrations, and to target specific communities.

"The state unleashed a well-organised militia to maim, kill and destroy property during Saba Saba protests and blame it on the Kikuyu community," Gachagua claimed, adding that the militia had clear instructions to loot and destroy specific property under the supervision of the police.

Furthermore, the former Deputy President accused President Ruto of orchestrating a long-standing mission to economically and politically marginalise the Mount Kenya region.

He cited what he termed as "economic sabotage" and the use of trumped-up terrorism charges against individuals from the community as evidence of this alleged profiling.