During protests or civil demonstrations in Kenya, there are usually concerns over police use of force, especially the firing of live bullets.

For protesters, understanding the difference between live rounds and blanks can be a matter of life and death.

This guide offers expert insight about how protesters can tell the difference between the two.

Why the Distinction Matters

The use of live ammunition against unarmed civilians is a grave human rights violation, but it's not unheard of during protests in Kenya.

According to Amnesty International and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), there have been multiple cases of fatalities caused by live fire during protests in the past five years.

Live rounds are intended to inflict damage by propelling a metal projectile (bullet) at high velocity toward a target. They are lethal and designed for use in situations where stopping or neutralising a threat is necessary.

On the other hand, blank rounds are intended to simulate gunfire without a projectile. They may sound identical, but are generally non-lethal, although still dangerous at close range.

5 Key Ways to Identify Live Bullets vs Blanks

Shell Casing Markings

Shell casings or cartridges used in live bullets may be heavier than those used in blank rounds.

When a live bullet is fired, the casing or cartridge that falls on the ground has a circular opening where the bullet was.

Cartridges for blank rounds may be crimped at the tip or sealed with a paper or plastic wad instead of a bullet.

Visible Muzzle Flash & Recoil

Live bullets often produce a larger, more violent muzzle flash and recoil due to the propulsion of a projectile.

Blanks have less recoil, and the muzzle flash may appear less intense or “puffy.”

Sound Difference

While both produce loud bangs, live rounds are typically sharper, louder, and more piercing, especially when fired in open spaces.

Blanks have a slightly muffled or echoing sound without the same "crack" or "snap" that comes from a projectile breaking the sound barrier.

According to research done by security and defence experts Gurmail S. Paddan, Matt J. Howell , there is a clear difference between the sound produced by live ammunition rounds and blanks.

“This shows that significantly higher sound pressure levels occurred when firing live rounds compared with blank rounds,” they concluded in their paper titled, A comparison of noise produced by blank and live rounds fired from military rifles.

Impact Evidence

Live rounds cause visible damage: shattered glass, punctured metal, cracked walls, or injured bodies.

Blanks do not leave holes in surfaces or people unless fired at point-blank range, where the gas pressure can still injure.

Casualties or Wounds

Blanks cannot cause deep penetration injuries, but may cause burns or bruises if fired at close range.

Blank rounds can be dangerous at close range due to the gas pressure and heat expelled.

Catherine Wa Njeri, a K24 journalist who was shot in the thigh by anti-riot police during the June anti-government protests in Nakuru,

So regardless of what’s being used, protesters should always treat every gunfire situation as a high-risk zone.”

What to Do If You Suspect Live Rounds Are Being Used

Document Safely: Use your phone to safely record police activity. Zoom in on weapons and victims from a safe distance. Seek Medical Help Immediately: If someone is hit, apply pressure to the wound and seek help. Know Your Rights: Kenyan law does not permit the use of live ammunition on peaceful protesters unless lives are at immediate risk. Report Violations: Share video evidence with trusted human rights organisations like KNCHR or Amnesty Kenya.

In a country where state responses to dissent have often come under scrutiny, public awareness and self-protection are vital.