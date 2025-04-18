Inside CITAM’s Sh16B empire: The businesses, churches bringing in the most money

Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) is one of Kenya’s most income generating churches in Kenya, posting a total asset base of Sh16.46 billion and a net worth of Sh15.37 billion as at December 31, 2024, according to its latest financial statements tabled at the Annual Delegates Conference (ADC) 2025.

Despite economic headwinds including inflation, currency fluctuations, and reduced donor funding, CITAM recorded a total income of Sh3.4 billion, marking a 5% increase from Sh3.28 billion in 2023.

Income Growth Over the Years

CITAM’s income has grown steadily over the past five years, as reflected in its consolidated figures:

2020: Approx. KShs 2.0 billion (COVID-19 pandemic year)

2021: Sh2.4 billion

2022: Sh2.9 billion

2023: Sh3.28 billion

2024: Sh3.4 billion

The most significant jump was in 2022, driven by recovery efforts and expansion of ministry operations, while 2024’s modest rise reflects tougher economic conditions.

Where CITAM’s Income Comes From

The biggest source of income remains tithes and offerings, which brought in Sh2.207 billion in 2024. Other notable sources include:

Fundraising and Donations: Sh135.4 million

Interest Income: Sh28 million

Rental Income: Sh12.2 million

Departmental Ministry Income: Sh28.6 million

Additionally, the business units collectively contributed Sh894 million, a 14% increase from the previous year, mainly driven by new schools and growth in existing ones.

Top-Earning CITAM Churches

The Nairobi Region led in church income, with the top five CITAM assemblies by revenue being:

CITAM Valley Road – Sh403.6 million

CITAM Woodley – Sh253.2 million

CITAM Karen – Sh215.1 million

CITAM Thika Road – Sh146.2 million

CITAM Parklands – Sh76.5 million

These churches form the financial backbone of the ministry’s spiritual operations.

Top Business Units by Income

CITAM’s schools and catering departments showed strong financial performance:

CITAM Schools Woodley – Sh203.3 million income

CITAM Schools Ngong – Sh96.2 million income

CITAM Valley Road Catering – Sh57.9 million income

CITAM Woodley Catering – Sh52.5 million

CITAM Schools Buruburu – Sh69.1 million

The church’s strategy to diversify income streams through education and hospitality has helped cushion financial shocks from reduced donations and increased operational costs.

Asset and Net Worth Growth

CITAM’s net worth (total funds) grew from Sh14.11 billion in 2022 to Sh15.37 billion in 2023, largely due to a Sh1.56 billion asset revaluation gain.

In 2024, the net worth remained relatively flat at Sh15.37 billion, affected by high depreciation and increased ministry expenses.

The group’s total asset base stands at Sh16.6 billion, with minimal debt and strong liquidity, affirming CITAM’s position as one of Kenya’s most financially stable religious institutions.

Tax obligations

According to the ADC 2025 Financial Statements, Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) is actively seeking a tax exemption for all its income.

Because the Deacon Board believes the exemption is likely to be granted, no income tax provision was included in the financial statements for 2024.

In 2023, CITAM reported a tax expense of Sh98,877 in 2023, but none was recorded in 2024​.

The organisation does, however, remit withholding tax and catering levy, which were listed as Sh6.45 million under trade and other payables​.

This reflects CITAM’s status as a religious and not-for-profit organisation, which under Kenyan law may be exempt from income tax, provided certain conditions are met.