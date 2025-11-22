Inside Makongeni blueprint: How 139 acres will be divided into a mini-city

The Makongeni Affordable Housing Project in Makadara Constituency has moved into the construction phase after months of verification, planning, and relocation efforts.

The 139-acre site, previously owned by the Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme, is being redeveloped under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

Officials say the land will be reorganised into a mixed-use urban space combining housing, commercial activity, public facilities, and green areas.

Extensive preparatory work before construction

Before construction began, the project underwent a multi-stage process involving government agencies, consultants, community leaders, and affected tenants.

The steps included data verification, grievance management, community meetings, the issuance of identification cards and consent forms, and facilitation payments to households.

Residents have now been relocated, clearing the way for the contractor to begin work on the ground.

75 Acres set aside for housing

Housing will take up the largest portion of the land, 75 acres, or 54 per cent of the entire site. The plans outline a mix of social, affordable, and affordable market housing units, distributed in a 20:50:30 ratio.

Project planners describe the residential units as modern, dignified, and critically needed living spaces. The design features both mid-rise and high-rise blocks, a shift intended to accommodate more households within a limited urban footprint.

Commercial and mixed-use areas covering 12 Acres

Twelve acres, about 9 per cent of the land, have been allocated for commercial and mixed-use developments. These will include retail spaces, offices, markets, co-working areas, and light industrial activities.

According to projections, the development is expected to generate thousands of jobs during construction and long-term employment through newly established businesses, services, and public amenities.

Education facilities on 8 acres

Eight acres have been reserved for education and childcare services. The area will host early childhood centres, a primary school, a secondary school, and a vocational institute.



The aim is to ensure access to education within the estate and reduce the need for long commutes.

Health services to occupy 5 acres

Five acres of the site will accommodate health infrastructure, including a community health centre, clinics, a pharmacy, and wellness areas.



These facilities are part of efforts to integrate essential services within walking distance of the residential zones.

20 Acres reserved for green and recreational spaces

Green and recreational areas form a significant part of the masterplan, with 20 acres set aside for parks, sports fields, playgrounds, and an urban forest. Walking and cycling trails will link these spaces to various parts of the estate.

The planning documents describe these amenities as important for creating vibrant, safe, and cohesive neighbourhoods for all income levels.

Civic and social amenities spread across 4 acres

Four acres will host civic and social facilities. These include community halls, a library, a police post, and offices for social services. These structures are expected to support community organisation, safety, and access to public services.

Infrastructure and utilities on 15 acres