Inside Ruto visit to Uhuru’s home, what they discussed behind closed doors [PHOTOS]

President William Ruto on Monday paid a visit to his predecessor former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The news desk is aware that the meeting happened at Kenyatta’s home in Gatundu South, Kiambu County where the two leaders discussed matters of national interest.

The unexpected meeting has left Kenyans speculating about its significance and implications for the country’s political landscape.

While details of their discussion remain tightly guarded, sources close to the matter suggest that the dialogue revolved around seven issues.

Peaceful transition

President Ruto commended Uhuru Kenyatta for his leadership in overseeing a peaceful transfer of power following the 2022 elections. He praised the former President’s continued goodwill toward Kenya’s leadership, emphasizing its role in supporting the country’s progress and development.

IEBC reforms & inclusive governance

President Ruto and President Kenyatta further called for the prompt resolution of the court matters regarding the constitution of the IEBC selection panel to facilitate the appointment of commissioners.

They also spoke about the importance of cultivating a nationalistic, patriotic, and harmonious working relationship among all Kenyans and stakeholders, including the three arms of government, religious leaders, civil society, and other partners, to ensure collective national stability and progress.

Additionally, the leaders appreciated the need to achieve broader and more inclusive political consensus in the governance of our country to accelerate the attainment of inclusive growth and fulfil the national development agenda.

Raila's AUC Bid

The two leaders agreed to rally Kenyans and international partners behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for Chair of the African Union Commission, highlighting the significance of Kenya’s role in continental leadership.

Key Development Agendas

President Ruto thanked President Kenyatta for laying a strong foundation that has enabled the government to implement key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

These programs include transforming agriculture to ensure food security, achieving universal health coverage, providing affordable housing, empowering MSMEs, developing transport and communication infrastructure, last-mile electrification, and re-evaluating and reforming the Competency-Based Curriculum and the education sector in general, among other initiatives.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to accelerate these and other programmes to boost household incomes and create more opportunities for Kenyans.

Global Economic Challenges

Both leaders acknowledged the challenging global environment affecting many countries, including Kenya, caused by a complex interplay of factors: the disruptive effects of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine - which destabilised supply chains and led to high commodity prices, particularly for fertiliser and wheat - volatile currency markets, and a harsh macroeconomic climate.

They noted progress in addressing these adverse impacts, especially in reducing inflation to its lowest level in the past decade, significantly lowering food prices, stabilising the Kenyan shilling, and reducing interest rates.

Regular Engagements

Ruto and Kenyatta pledged to maintain open communication and regular consultations on matters of national importance, including engaging other leaders and stakeholders in collective decision-making.

Concluding their dialogue, the leaders extended warm holiday greetings to Kenyans, wishing them peace and prosperity during the festive season.

This meeting came just weeks after the two leaders bumped into each other at a church function in Embu.

Last time Ruto held talks with Uhuru

President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta last held a publicised discussion on June 11, 2024, during a discussion focused on the operational issues concerning Kenyatta's office and retirement benefits.

This meeting followed a period of tension between the two leaders regarding the support and funding allocated to Kenyatta's office after his presidency.

Ruto addressed concerns raised by Kenyatta about the functioning of his office, which had reportedly been hindered by inadequate budget allocations.

Kenyatta's office had claimed that despite an allocation of approximately Sh1 billion over two fiscal years, only a fraction had been disbursed, which limited its operational capacity.

The discussions led to Ruto forming a team, headed by the Head of Public Service, to resolve these issues and ensure that Kenyatta received the necessary support for his office.

This encounter marked a notable moment in their relationship, which has been strained since Ruto's election in 2022.

Their previous public appearance together was during Ruto's inauguration ceremony at Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022.