Kericho Governor Erick Mutai: From slaying powerful politicians to fighting impeachment twice

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai is a former university lecturer who rose from an underdog to win office in 2022—and is now battling a high-stakes impeachment fight in the Senate.

Early life & education

Mutai hails from Rungut village, Bureti. He attended Rugut Primary School, proceeded to Litein High School (1997–2001), then studied Education (English & Literature) at Maseno University.

He later earned a Master’s degree in Literature & Communication from the University of Kabianga (2014) and says he completed a doctorate in 2017 at Laikipia University.

Career before politics

Mutai trained as a teacher and briefly taught at Kapkarin Secondary School between 2009 and 2011 on a Board of Management contract.

He also juggled small businesses, including a boda-boda, a small eatery and mitumba trade, to fund postgraduate studies.

He later joined the University of Embu as a lecturer, a position he left to run for office in 2022.

Rise in politics & election

Mutai announced his bid for Kericho governor in 2020 and ran a low-budget, village-to-village campaign.

He adopted the “Equaliser” brand, promising fairness and a reset in county governance, a message that gained traction against better-funded rivals.

The breakthrough came at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries on April 14, 2022. Mutai stunned the field, beating former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter 126,038 to 60,342, a landslide confirmed by multiple outlets the next day.

He then carried that momentum into the 9 August 2022 General Election, winning the Kericho governorship on a UDA ticket with 316,768 votes; his running mate, Fredrick Kipng’etich Kirui, became deputy governor.

The media reported his ascent as a classic underdog story, a first-time politician and former lecturer who upset established networks to capture a strong UDA county, and has tracked how that rapid rise set the stage for the high-stakes scrutiny he faces today.

Notable controversies

On 1 June 2023, Mutai and Deputy Governor Fred Kirui traded barbs in public during Madaraka Day celebrations, with Kirui alleging sidelining and broken pre-election agreements.

After the fatal Londiani junction crash (June 2023), Mutai formed a seven-member committee to audit the Sh14.5 million raised for 77 victims.

In later impeachment proceedings, MCAs alleged irregular handling of a Sh9m victims’ fund, claims the governor disputes.

In October 2024, the Senate terminated an earlier impeachment after upholding a preliminary objection, effectively saving Mutai.

In August 2025, the Kericho County Assembly again impeached Mutai, alleging fictitious payments, procurement irregularities and abuse of office.