Kericho Governor Erick Mutai: From slaying powerful politicians to fighting impeachment twice

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai is a former university lecturer who rose from an underdog to win office in 2022—and is now battling a high-stakes impeachment fight in the Senate.
Early life & education
Mutai hails from Rungut village, Bureti. He attended Rugut Primary School, proceeded to Litein High School (1997–2001), then studied Education (English & Literature) at Maseno University.
He later earned a Master’s degree in Literature & Communication from the University of Kabianga (2014) and says he completed a doctorate in 2017 at Laikipia University.
Career before politics
Mutai trained as a teacher and briefly taught at Kapkarin Secondary School between 2009 and 2011 on a Board of Management contract.
He also juggled small businesses, including a boda-boda, a small eatery and mitumba trade, to fund postgraduate studies.
He later joined the University of Embu as a lecturer, a position he left to run for office in 2022.
Rise in politics & election
Mutai announced his bid for Kericho governor in 2020 and ran a low-budget, village-to-village campaign.
He adopted the “Equaliser” brand, promising fairness and a reset in county governance, a message that gained traction against better-funded rivals.
The breakthrough came at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries on April 14, 2022. Mutai stunned the field, beating former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter 126,038 to 60,342, a landslide confirmed by multiple outlets the next day.
He then carried that momentum into the 9 August 2022 General Election, winning the Kericho governorship on a UDA ticket with 316,768 votes; his running mate, Fredrick Kipng’etich Kirui, became deputy governor.
The media reported his ascent as a classic underdog story, a first-time politician and former lecturer who upset established networks to capture a strong UDA county, and has tracked how that rapid rise set the stage for the high-stakes scrutiny he faces today.
Notable controversies
On 1 June 2023, Mutai and Deputy Governor Fred Kirui traded barbs in public during Madaraka Day celebrations, with Kirui alleging sidelining and broken pre-election agreements.
After the fatal Londiani junction crash (June 2023), Mutai formed a seven-member committee to audit the Sh14.5 million raised for 77 victims.
In later impeachment proceedings, MCAs alleged irregular handling of a Sh9m victims’ fund, claims the governor disputes.
In October 2024, the Senate terminated an earlier impeachment after upholding a preliminary objection, effectively saving Mutai.
In August 2025, the Kericho County Assembly again impeached Mutai, alleging fictitious payments, procurement irregularities and abuse of office.
The Senate is hearing the case in plenary; Mutai has pleaded not guilty and says the process is politically driven and procedurally flawed. A decision is pending at the time of writing.