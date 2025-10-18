Obama gives Raila his flowers in glowing tribute celebrating his global legacy

Former United States President Barack Obama has eulogised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, penning a heartfelft tribute which captured the depth of his grief as well as the celebration of Raila's legacy.

In his tribute, Obama hailed Odinga as a true champion of democracy who endured decades of struggle and made great sacrifices.

Raila Odinga was a true champion of democracy. A child of independence, he endured decades of struggle and sacrifice for the broader cause of freedom and self-governance in Kenya.

He noted that the former Prime Minister placed the interests of the country ahead of his own on numerous occassions and chose the path of peace to handle political crises while advancing national unity and democracy.

File image of former U.S. president Barack Obama with former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga who died on Wednesday, October 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Time and again, I personally saw him put the interests of his country ahead of his own ambitions. Like few other leaders anywhere, he was willing to choose the path of peaceful reconciliation without compromising his core values.

He celebrated Raila's global legacy as an astute defender of democracy and good governance, noting that the former Prime Minister set an example that other politicians should strive to emulate.

Through his life, Raila Odinga set an example not just for Kenyans, but across Africa and around the world. I know he will be missed. Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family and to the people of Kenya.

Kenyans pile pressure on Obama

Kenyans initially questioned Obama's silence following the death of the former Prime Minister as many expressed that they expected him to condole with the family and Kenyans at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many camped on social media to pile pressure on the former U.S. President for the better part of Friday.

Some still questioned the 'lateness' of the condolence message, noting that Raila's death made news globally with leading international media houses covering his demise.

A section argued that given the coverage that Raila's death had received, there was no way his death could have gone unnoticed by Obama and his team at a time when global leaders were condooling with the family and the people of Kenya.

Grand send off

Raila who died on Wednesday, October 15 will be laid to rest in Bondo, Siaya county on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His final resting place at Kang'o Ka Jaramogi is in line with his wishes to be laid to rest at the same place that bears the remains of his parents along with those of other relatives.

His body arrived in the country on Thursday with thousands turning up at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive the body and accompanying it to Kasarani stadium.

Friday saw the body lie in state at parliament buildings, followed by a state funeral at Nyayo national stadium, with members of the public getting another chance to view the body.

His body was flown to Kisumu on Saturday morning and taken to Mamboleo grounds where residents are currently viewing the body.

Once the exercise is concluded, the body will be taken to Bondo by road for an overnight stay at the deceased's home followed by his burial on Sunday.