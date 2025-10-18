Why Gachagua is missing in action in Raila's final journey: Insider's account

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was missing in action at the state funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, October 17.

While key opposition figures including Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamlwa and Justin Muturi turned up for the service, Gachagua has conspicuosly been absent.

He was missing at Kasarani when several dignitaries viwed the body, as well as at parliament buildings with his absense raising eyebrows with no formal statement issued on his lack of attendance.

Where is Gachagua?

With questions rising on his whereabouts at this time of national grief, a high-ranking associate of Gachagua who is well briefed of the matter has explained why the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader has been missing in action.

Members of the Odinga family pay their respects to former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, the late Raila Odinga

Speaking to this writer, the politician explained that Gachagua was aware of intelligence reports on the possibility of a hostile reception and that the opposition would be sidelined during the state funeral.

You have seen what Kalonzo Musyoka has said after attending the state funneral service, the opposition was largely be sidelined.

The former Vice President who worked with Raila in the grand coalition governemnt did not get an opportunity to eulogise Odinga.

Notably, Kalonzo was Odinga's running mate in 2013 and 2017 when the former Prime Minister ran for President.

Befitting sendoff for Raila & Babu Owino's concerns

He added that the former DP is also keen on giving Raila a befitting honour, devoid of any drama even as he condoles with the family and other Kenyans mourning the death of an enigma whose legacy will live on for generations to come.

Gachagua is also in mourning following the death of Baba. People grieve differently and some also want to use this funeral for other things, but we choose to honour our departed hero in peace. The DCP leader has shared his condolences with the family and chose to honour the legacy of Raila in a way that befits Baba's status, devoid of sideshows.

We have our ears on the ground and consume credible intelligence. Babu has expressed his concerns and I can tell you that there may be people with dark hearts who are pursuing selfish agenda as we grieve.

President William Ruto speaking during the State Funeral held in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

I am also sure that you have also noticed that our leader has suspended all engagements during this period of grief . He is pained by the death of an iconic leader who shaped the pathg of our nation.