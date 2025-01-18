KNEC releases KCSE results for Lugulu Girls: Breakdown of impressive results

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results for students at Lugulu Girls High School.

The results were released on Friday, January 17, 2025, after parents and students were thrown into anxiety and panic over the withholding of the results.

According to a circular shared by the institution indicate that out of the 676 students who sat for the KCSE exams from the institution in 2024, 13 of them managed to score A.

93 students scored A-, 191 scored B+, 232 scored B plain with 118 scoring B-.

25 scored C+, 1 C plain, 1 C- and two D+.

The school posted impressive transition of 99.41 percent with the school principal, Dinnah Cheruiyot praising the students for the impressive results.

The grades are a clear reflection of the students' hard work and the teachers' dedication.

The school attained a mean grade of 9.3417 in 2024 compared to 9.3306 in 2023.

Only four students scored below the university entry C+ mark.