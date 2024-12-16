KRA dimisses 25 employees, uncovers Sh549 million

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has dismissed 25 employees accused of facilitating fraudulent cargo clearance and tax evasion.

This move is part of a broader initiative to enhance integrity within KRA and restore public confidence in tax administration.

The dismissed staff were allegedly involved in various corrupt activities that undermined the KRA's operations and revenue collection efforts.

Alongside the dismissals, the KRA has reported the seizure of Sh549 million linked to these corrupt practices.

This amount represents funds believed to have been acquired through illegal means, further highlighting the scale of corruption within the agency.

The seized funds are part of ongoing investigations aimed at holding accountable those involved in corrupt activities and recovering lost revenue for the government.

This purge comes amid heightened scrutiny of KRA's operations, as the agency faces increasing pressure to combat corruption effectively.

The actions taken reflect a commitment to transparency and accountability, with officials indicating that further investigations and possible prosecutions may follow for those implicated in these corrupt practices.

KRA’s Sh1 trillion milestone

KRA also achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the Sh1 trillion mark in revenue collection for the financial year 2024/25 as of November 30, 2024.

This achievement reflects a growth of 4.3% compared to the same period last year when KRA collected Sh963.7 shillings.

This remarkable performance is attributed to several factors, including enhanced tax compliance measures and expanding the tax base.

The KRA has been actively working on initiatives to streamline tax collection processes and improve efficiency, which has contributed to the increase in revenue mobilisation.

The KRA's target for the entire fiscal year is set at Sh2.704 trillion, indicating ambitious plans for continued growth in revenue collection as the authority aims to bolster its financial contributions to the national budget.

Domestic Taxes Performance

Domestic taxes have been a major contributor to this achievement.

Between July and November 2024, KRA collected Sh643.790 billion in domestic taxes.

This reflects a 3.5% increase from Sh621.984 billion collected during the same period in the previous year.

Customs & Border Control Performance

Another area of strength for KRA has been in customs revenue. The authority has recorded improved figures, with customs revenue exceeding Sh70 billion per month for four consecutive months between August and November 2024.