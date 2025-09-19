Fact-Check: Was Raila's X account hacked to promote cryptocurrency scam?

A recent post on Raila Odinga’s verified X account with over 2 million followers claimed that Kenya was about to launch a new cryptocurrency called the “Kenya token.”

The post, which promised that the token would help improve the country’s financial system, was pulled down hours later.

This unusual occurrence has raised suspicions that the account may have been compromised or that the announcement was part of a scam designed to exploit Odinga’s influence and credibility.

A screenshot of Raila Odinga announcing Kenya's new cryptocurrency, which has raised speculation on its accuracy

The Post’s Content and Red Flags

The content of the post itself raised several red flags, suggesting that it was not a legitimate government announcement. The tweet featured the following message:

“We are pleased to announce that the Kenya token will soon launch. A new digital asset aimed at improving our financial system and supporting economic growth. Kenya is stepping up to lead Africa into the crypto revolution, embracing digital finance and shaping a more crypto-friendly future. The official token will be launched on @solana. Join our Updates Channel: t.me/KenyaToken.”

At first glance, the message might seem like an exciting announcement. However, closer inspection reveals a number of issues that cast doubt on its authenticity.

Unofficial Announcement

Raila Odinga, as the leader of ODM, is unlikely to be the person responsible for such an announcement, despite being in support of President William Ruto's broad-based government .

Official government communications regarding national projects, such as cryptocurrency initiatives, would typically come from the Central Bank of Kenya, the National Treasury, or other relevant government agencies.

A politician from the opposition, especially one not currently holding a government office, would not be the person making such significant announcements. This raised further questions about the legitimacy of the post.

Bitcoin crypto currency physical banknote and coin imitations.

Absence of Official Corroboration

When governments announce major economic initiatives like a national cryptocurrency, they usually provide detailed documentation, such as a white paper, technical specifications, and statements from key institutions.

In this case, there was no corroboration from the Central Bank of Kenya, the Treasury, or any other government institution.

Moreover, reputable news outlets did not cover the announcement, further suggesting that the post was not an official communication.

Unverified Telegram Link

The post directed users to a Telegram channel, urging them to join for updates.

This is a major red flag. While Telegram is widely used for various purposes, it is also a platform frequently exploited by scammers for phishing attacks and to promote fraudulent cryptocurrency projects.

Official government initiatives or national token launches rarely rely on Telegram for official announcements.

Typically, such announcements would come through official government websites, press releases, or channels managed by regulatory bodies.

FILE PHOTO: The Telegram messaging app logo is seen on a website in Singapore. Thomas White/Reuters

Unusual Messaging Style

The announcement used informal language and a promotional tone that was inconsistent with the formal communications expected from national leaders.

The grammar also raised red flags. The wrong capitalisation of the word official seemed to have been designed to subconsciously prompt readers to trust the message without question.

Raila Odinga, a seasoned politician and opposition leader, typically communicates with more formality and precision, not with the hype associated with cryptocurrency projects.

Verdict

Given the suspicious nature of the message, the informal language used, the Telegram link, the lack of official backing, and Raila Odinga’s role as an opposition leader, we can conclude that the “Kenya token” announcement was likely part of a scam or the result of an account hack.

The fact that the post was deleted further supports the theory of malicious activity.

Any legitimate cryptocurrency initiative from the Kenyan government would be properly communicated through official channels and with much more transparency.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge

CBK’s position on Cryptocurrency

As of September 2025, the CBK maintains a cautious approach towards cryptocurrencies. While not explicitly illegal, cryptocurrencies are not recognised as legal tender in Kenya.

However, CBK has been exploring the potential of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to modernise the financial system:

In February 2022, the CBK released a discussion paper examining the applicability of a CBDC in Kenya.

The paper assessed the country's payments landscape and outlined potential opportunities and risks associated with a CBDC.

The CBK has been engaging with international central banks and development partners to understand global CBDC developments and assess their applicability to Kenya's context

A recent survey by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) revealed that 31% of Kenyan banks are interested in dealing with virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The banks view these assets as offering opportunities to enhance financial access, particularly for the unbanked, by providing alternative payment and investment channels.

While cryptocurrencies are not yet mainstream in Kenya and are not officially regulated, the sector has gained popularity with an estimated four million users.

The Kenyan government is now seeking to regulate the industry through the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025, which will require crypto firms to establish local offices and comply with regulatory oversight.

Additionally, the government has introduced incentives to foster crypto adoption, including halving the digital assets trade levy to 1.5% as part of the 2025 Finance Bill.