KUCCPS opens portal for revision of courses: Deadline & how to revise application

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its portal for revision of placement of students who wrote their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2024 and obtained the grade required to join universities and collages.

A statement released by KUCCPS on Saturday, May 17indicates that the online application system was open for revision of choices for placement of students to universities and colleges for the 2025/2026 cycle.

Candidates who failed to get placement into various courses in the previous application window that ended on April 30 are also invited to choose from the remaining courses listed on the portal to be placed into various universities and colleges.

"KUCCPS online application system is open for revision of choices for placement of students to universities and colleges for the 2025/2026 placement cycle," the placement service stated.

Applicants who did not secure a course in the application that ended on April 30, 2025, are invited to log in again and choose remaining courses as listed on the portal.

The exercise which commenced on May 17 will run for ten days with the portal expected to be closed on May 27 for onward processing of applications.

Additionally, candidates who wrote KCSE in 2024 and obtained grades to join universities and collages but failed to apply for courses during the previous application exercise are also allowed to make their application during the current window.

Step-by-step guide to making new application or making revision

Candidates who want to make applications to be considered for their preferred programs or revise previous applications are required to log into the KUCCPS portal.

To successfully log in, they are required to fill in their KCSE index number, KCSE year, and password.

KUCCPS advices candidates to use their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) index number or birth certificate number as the initial password to access the portal.

The password may be changed after successful first log-in.

It is only after logging in that applicants will be able to review their previous applications or make new ones.