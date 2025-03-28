The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened the application portal for 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates to apply for degree, diploma, and certificate courses.

The application window, which remains open until April 21, 2025, will see qualified candidates placed in various institutions, including 40 public universities, the Open University of Kenya, 29 private universities, 263 public colleges under the Ministry of Education, 141 public medical training colleges (KMTC and other ministries), and 30 university TVET institutions.

Application process and eligibility

According to KUCCPS, candidates must select courses based on their KCSE performance, ensuring they meet the required cluster points.



The placement service also invites students who sat for their KCSE exams between 2000 and 2024 to apply for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Teacher Training College (TTC) programmes.

“Attention 2024 KCSE cohort! You can now apply for degree courses via the @KUCCPS_Official portal. Deadline: April 21,” KUCCPS announced.

University entry requirements

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba reaffirmed that the minimum entry requirement for university admission remains a mean grade of C+ (plus).



He confirmed that all 246,391 students who attained this grade in the 2024 KCSE examinations are eligible for university placement.

“The government has not reintroduced cut-off points for admission to university. The minimum admission requirement remains a mean grade of C+ (plus),” the CS stated.

Phase one targets students enrolling in Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) is already complete with candidates already knowing where they have been placed.

University funding explained by education CS

Addressing concerns over university funding, Ogamba dismissed claims that it would cost Sh100 billion annually to fund the 2024 KCSE cohort.



He clarified that the government projects an annual cost of Sh25.85 billion for the 246,391 eligible students, with the Sh100 billion estimate representing the total cost over four years.