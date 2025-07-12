KUCCPS sets dates for Inter-Institutional Transfer & application process

Candidates who applied to pursue courses at the various institutions in the country during the 2025 application cycle will have the chance to review their selections and make requests for inter-institution transfers when the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) opens its portal for the exercise.

A notice by KUCCPS dated July 11 and addressed to Vice-Chancellors indicates that the exercise will kick off on 14 July 2024 when the portal will be opened for applicants who wish to change their selections to do so.

The exercise will run for ten days, closing on 24 July.

Inter-institution transfer process

The chance to change courses and institutions will strictly be available to applicants who meet the applicable cut-off points for the various courses at the institutions of their choice.

Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

Applicants who wish to execute inter-institution transfers are required to log in to the KUCCPS portal to initiate the process using their log-in credentials.

Once the transfer is initiated, the receiving institution will review the same through its institutional portal and accepts or decline online.

Those whose requests are not endorsed remain with the institutions that they have already been placed in, along with the courses.

For those whose transfer requests are endorsed, the releasing institution will then proceed and release them online via the institutional portal.

Once released to the receiving institution, KUCCPS will receive the endorsed application and subsequently generate a transfer letter which the applicant is expected to download and present to the receiving institution for admission letter, joining instructions and other requirements.

Both the receiving and the releasing institutions will receive a transfer report through their respective portals, confirming the successful completion of the process.

Opportunities to change course selections & institutions

Formed under the Universities Act 2012, KUCCPS places qualified KCSE students in universities, polytechnics, and technical institutes in Kenya.

For various reasons such as being placed in institutions that they least expected or change in circumstances between the time of making the course selection and placement, the candidates may wish to change their selection.

