Larry Madowo has provided an update on the status of Kenyan nurses who are being working under slavery-like conditions and who plight made headlines despite the government refuting the claims.

The CNN journalist first took to social media to highlight the plight of the Kenyan nurses who left the country in the quest for a better life under a program rolled out by the government only to end up trapped in slavery-like conditions in the Asian nation.

Madowo revealed that the Kenyan government sent hundreds of caregivers and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) to Saudi Arabia who now say that they work in slavery-like conditions with rampant racism, no days off and other labor law violations.

He shared screenshots received from some of the nurses trapped in Saudi Arabia highlighting their daily struggles.

From long working hours, no days off, rampant racism, slavery like conditions and other labour law violations, the nurses had their list of complaints full.

Please be informed that, following a meeting held on 27 November, it has been decided that all employees will no longer have scheduled days off. Kindly ensure this information is disseminated and that the new directive is complied with.

Slavery-like conditions

Notably, they claimed to have been neglected by the same authorities that sanctified the deal, with the management that is not willing to listen to their concerns.

Madowo shared several screenshots painting a grim picture for the Kenyans trapped in a foreign land.

It's important to understand that I am a supervisor, not the owner or the manager of the company. We have made efforts to address your concerns, but unfortunately, no significant changes have resulted.

If you find the way we manage things intolerable, you have the right to resign. If you are dissatisfied with your current situation, please send an email to raise your concerns.

The nurses are now being threatened with deportation as a means of deterring them from speaking up against the slavery-like conditions and the suffering that they are undergoing.

Larry Madowo's update on threats received by Kenyan nurses in Saudia Arabia

An update provided by the award-winning journalist indicate that the nurses are now being threatened with dismissal and deportation and are under pressure to reveal who spoke.

Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia who shared their complaints with me were threatened with dismissal and deportation.

The journalist shared an audio message in which a voice believed to be that of one of the managers of the recruitment agencies could be heard sternly reminding them that their employment contracts did not come from Larry Madowo, adding that they should complain through the right channels (despite the fact that the nurses stated that they had brought the issues in question to the attention of their managers with no action taken).

This might cause a lot of problems. Once it gets to the government, the best I can do is to ensure that whoever sent this message is brought back home. If you feel that they do pay and take care of you well, you are welcome to go back home.

PS for Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Roseline Njogu responds

The concerns went viral and caught the attention of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

Njogu told a local media outlet that the Ministry is yet to receive any complaints of distress from the nurses in Saudi Arabia and directed any Kenyan with concerns to report to the Embassy in Riyadh or State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

We haven’t received any reports of distress from nurses working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We stand ready to support these citizens. However, we do need them to report these issues to us for action.

The suffering faced by migrant workers including Kenyans in the Asian nation is not new.

Being a program sanctioned by the state, the Kenyan nurses left the country full of hope that their experience would be different from the stories of untold suffering, slavery-like conditions and violence that dominate news.

Kenyans react

The updates and struggles highlighted in the screenshots saw Kenyans demand swift action from the government as sampled in the comments below.

Egline Samoei: @DrAlfredMutua and you feel proud of what you are doing to Kenyans?

Larry Madowo: When the Kenyan workers complained in their WhatsApp group, the agents turned it off so only admins can post. Sending people to suffer in Saudi Arabia and then ignoring their pleas is nasty work

Stephen Mutoro: Q uite unfortunate. Our Labour CS @DrAlfredMutua and @ForeignOfficeKE PS @SingoeiAKorir needs to summon our Ambassador in Riyadh and their local envoy asap

Joan Gerona: It's disheartening to see Mutua exporting our youth, to countries where they face slavery-like conditions and discrimination. This not only undermines their potential but also reflects a failure to harness the talents of our young people. We need policies that prioritize their citizens.