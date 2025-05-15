LIST: Gachagua unveils officials for his new DCP outfit

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially launched a new political outfit, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

In a passionate speech delivered on Thursday, Gachagua declared the party a platform for national renewal, promising an inclusive, transparent, and citizen-driven leadership model.

The former DP will serve as the party leader, alongside key interim officials.

Former UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala – Deputy Party Leader (former Kakamega Senator)

Hezron Obatha - Interim Secretary General

Martil Ole Kamwaro – Deputy Secretary General

Martil Ole Kamwaro – Deputy Secretary General

Hannah Mutua – National Treasurer

Wanjra Njoka – Deputy National Treasurer

Former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi – National Organising Secretary

Former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru – National Women Leader

Addressing Kenyans from a podium emblazoned with the party’s colours—green, brown, and white—Gachagua said DCP will champion the voices of ordinary citizens, especially Gen Z and millennials, whom he described as “knowledgeable, creative, and hungry patriotic sons and daughters of our nation.”

“Kenyans have boldly told us they want to participate in the leadership and governance of their country. They have solutions. They want to be listened to,” Gachagua said, emphasising that the new party would serve as a listening ear to citizens across all social levels.

The party’s slogan, “Skiza Wakenya”—a Swahili phrase for “listen to Kenyans”—captures its central philosophy.

Gachagua noted that DCP is a political ideology rooted in values of human rights, justice, equity, and citizen participation in governance.

Listening must not just be listening for the sake of it, it must be deliberate, it must be planned, it must have a purpose, and it must be sustainable.

Gachagua, who fell out with President William Ruto and the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition in mid-2024, said the formation of DCP is in response to what he termed as widespread dissatisfaction with current leadership.

He cited issues such as corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, and state capture as key grievances expressed by citizens during his months of public engagement through virtual meetings, social media, and media interviews.

“Our nation needs restoration of dignity. It is time to provide a conducive environment for peace, justice, and development,” he declared.

The former DP also outlined the party’s governance structure, which includes the National Delegates Convention (NDC), National Executive Committee (NEC), and specialised caucuses for women, youth, people with disabilities, religious leaders, students, and more.

These frameworks, he said, are designed to ensure broad-based representation and decision-making.

Gachagua announced that DCP will spend the next two years travelling to every village in Kenya to build “one of the most formidable political movements since independence.”

A manifesto will be developed from these public consultations.

“This party belongs to all Kenyans. At no time in our leadership shall Kenya be left behind or remain unheard,” he asserted.

Gachagua extended an open invitation to all Kenyans willing to vie for positions, including governor, senator, MP, woman rep, and MCA, assuring them of a free and fair nomination process.

The launch of DCP marks a significant political development as Kenya enters the mid-cycle of its electoral season.