LIVE BLOG: All eyes on gov't as June 25th commemorative marches begin in Nairobi, Mombasa

Live Updates

6:00 am - Interior CS patrols Nairobi Streets

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen joined senior police officials in patrolling the streets of Nairobi. The move comes as security is heightened across the capital in response to the ongoing protests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen joined senior police officials in patrolling the streets of Nairobi.

7:00 am - Roads Leading to State House and Parliament Closed

Roads leading to both State House and Parliament have been blocked off with razor wire. Security forces are on the ground, and traffic is being redirected as authorities heighten security measures in the area.

Police block roads leading to Parliament using razor wires

8:00 am - Wiper Party Leader Arrives in Nairobi CBD

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived in Nairobi, vowing to join the ongoing protests. In a statement, Musyoka condemned what he called the "brutality" under the Kenya Kwanza Administration. "Brutality has been the order of the day," he said.

"Today we just want to remember these young people and a lot of Kenyans have decided to stay at home in sympathy of what happened on the 25th of June 2024," he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived in Nairobi

8:30 am - Protests in Mombasa Kick Off

Protests have begun in Mombasa, with demonstrators taking to the streets. The crowds are marching through the city, calling for justice and accountability.

Protestors in Mombasa take to the streets

9:14 am - Protestors start gathering in Nairobi CBD

Protestors have begun gathering in the Central Business District (CBD) of Nairobi. Crowds are forming at key locations along Moi Avenue. Police are maintaining a visible presence in the area as the situation develops.

9:35 am - Police disperse protesters outside Central Police Station in Nairobi

Police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered outside the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

The protesters had been chanting and calling for justice, but the situation escalated as authorities moved to maintain order. There are reports of some protesters being caught in the tear gas, and the streets near the police station have now been cleared.

9:47 am - Police Install Roadblocks on roads leading to Nairobi CBD

Police have set up roadblocks on Ngong Road near Kenyatta National Hospital and Thika Road near Guru Nanak. Commuters are being forced to walk as traffic is diverted, with no vehicles allowed to pass through these areas. The roadblocks are part of the security measures to control the flow of protestors and maintain public order during the ongoing unrest.

10:00 am - Former CJ Maraga joins the protest

Emeritus Chief Justice David Maraga has joined the ongoing protests in Nairobi. His participation marks a significant moment as the former Chief Justice adds his voice to the growing calls for justice and accountability.

In his remarks, he said, "We want the constitution to be respected. We want human life to have value; that’s why we are joining this procession. I can't see any violence here, these people are peaceful."

Emeritus Chief Justice David Maraga has joined the ongoing protests in Nairobi.