Mugithi singer Samidoh told an inquest at Milimani Law Courts that he does not believe his nephew, interior designer Jeff Mwathi, took his own life and urged the court to determine the true cause of death.

No history of suicidal thoughts

Speaking on Monday before Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi, Samidoh said he had known Mwathi since childhood and that, to his knowledge, the 23 year old had no history of suicidal thoughts or attempts.

Samidoh appearing in court

He told the court that the circumstances surrounding Mwathi’s fall from a Kasarani apartment were inconsistent with a voluntary jump and asked the magistrate to establish what transpired that night.

Samidoh described arriving at the scene on the morning of the incident and said he found a number of people present at the apartment.

He told the inquest that DJ Lawrence Njuguna, known as DJ Fatxo and described in media reports as a person of interest in the matter, had left the premises with three women while Mwathi was not with them.

Samidoh also denied any personal enmity with DJ Fatxo, saying the two hail from the same county and that there was no rivalry between them.

Forensic concerns and investigation

In his testimony Samidoh suggested that Mwathi may have been pushed from a window, telling the court that physical signs at the scene did not fit a straightforward suicide scenario.

Samidoh alongside lawyer Danstan Omari

He urged investigators and the court to probe the mechanics of the fall and to consider forensic findings in reaching a conclusion.

Jeff Mwathi died on February 22, 2023 after falling from the Redwood Apartments block in Roysambu, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

The incident prompted a high profile investigation, sparked public interest and repeated forensic examinations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations later ordered a second autopsy and homicide detectives said their enquiries pointed to signs of foul play rather than suicide.

Hearings and next steps

Samuel Ndirangu Muchoki, alias Samidoh

The inquest has heard multiple witness accounts since proceedings began, including evidence about who was at the apartment on the night in question and the sequence of events that followed.

DJ Fatxo is expected to give testimony at the inquest as the hearings continue.

The matter remains under judicial inquiry.

The inquest will consider witness statements, forensic reports and any other admissible evidence before the magistrate determines the facts for the record.

Until the court completes the inquest, official findings as to how Mwathi died will be limited to the conclusions the magistrate records in open proceedings.