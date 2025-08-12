Roads CS Chirchir issues orders after accidents kill 80 Kenyans in 4 days.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport has released grim statistics revealing that 2,933 people have lost their lives in road accidents across the country between January 1 and August 10, 2025.

The alarming figures were announced in a press statement released on Monday by Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, who noted a recent and tragic spike in crashes.

The statement highlights the severity of the situation, pointing out that 80 of these fatalities occurred in just the past four days, prompting immediate action from the government.

Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office

In the wake of the recent surge in crashes, particularly those involving public service vehicles, CS Chirchir announced that the Ministry has deployed a multi-agency team to conduct urgent safety audits.

The team, comprising officials from various government agencies, is tasked with visiting the accident scenes, identifying safety deficiencies, and reconstructing the events.

They have been given a strict seven-day deadline to submit technical recommendations aimed at preventing further loss of life.

In the statement, the Ministry acknowledged the devastating toll of the recent accidents.

"Crash data indicates a total of 2,933 fatalities have been reported between January and August 10, 2025. Unfortunately, 80 occurred over the past four days," the document read, underscoring the urgency of the response.

Beyond the immediate audits, the Ministry is also advancing long-term infrastructure projects, including the redesigning of the notorious Nithi Bridge and the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, with their completion expected soon.

The scene of an accident at Olonini area on the Narok - Bomet highway

The Cabinet Secretary made a direct appeal to all Kenyans, emphasizing that road safety is a shared duty. He called on every road user to take personal responsibility for their actions.

"I urge all transport stakeholders, operators, and road users, including drivers, pedestrians, boda boda and cyclists to prioritise their safety and strictly adhere to road safety guidelines," CS Chirchir stated.

He stressed that full compliance with stipulated speed limits, vehicle maintenance standards, proper licensing, and traffic regulations is not optional but a collective responsibility that safeguards lives.

CS Davis Chirchir in Parliament on February, 29, 2024

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to its National Road Safety Action Plan (2024-2028) and highlighted that reviews of the Traffic Act and regulations concerning school transport, commercial vehicle operations, and drunk driving are at an advanced stage.

Ultimately, the statement serves as both a sobering update and a call to action, framing road accidents not as inevitable tragedies but as preventable events.