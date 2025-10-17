Live Blog: Oburu introduces his 2 wives at Raila's State Funeral at Nyayo Stadium

Thousands of mourners are gathering at Nyayo National Stadium today for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died at 80 in India two days ago.

The national public holiday marks a sombre moment as Kenya bids farewell to a political giant whose decades-long fight for democracy reshaped the nation.

With President William Ruto presiding over the ceremony, joined by regional leaders and dignitaries, the Anglican Church-led service with full military honours is set to begin at 8 a.m.

Follow our live updates for real-time coverage of the tributes, processions, and reflections honouring Odinga.

October 17, 2025 – 6:30 AM EAT

Security beefed up near Parliament Buildings and Nyayo Stadium

October 17, 2025 – 6:50 AM EAT

Raila Odinga's body arrives at Parliament buildings ahead of state funeral at Nyayo Stadium.

October 17, 2025 – 7:10 AM EAT

Security heightened at Nyayo Stadium ahead of the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. A number of international dignitaries are expected to attend the solemn ceremony

October 17, 2025 – 8:19 AM EAT

President Ruto arrives at Parliament Buildings to pay tribute to former PM Raila Odinga, who is lying in state.

October 17, 2025 – 8:20 AM EAT



Raila Odinga's children Raila Junior and Winnie Odinga at Parliament Buildings

October 17, 2025 – 9:00 AM EAT

Mama Ida Odinga arrives at Nyayo Stadium for Raila’s state funeral.

October 17, 2025 – 9:20 AM EAT

Raila's body en route to Nyayo Stadium for State Funeral

October 17, 2025 – 9:50 AM EAT

Raila's body arrives at Nyayo Stadium for the State funeral

October 17, 2025 – 10:15 AM EAT

Foreign dignitaries, led by Ethiopian President Taye Selassie and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, pay their respect to Raila Odinga at Nyayo Stadium

October 17, 2025 – 10:45 AM EAT

Prof. David Kodia, Bishop of the Anglican, Bondo Diocese: Baba never used the power of money to intimidate people. Today, we have bad manners among our politicians. They have taught our people the culture of handouts

October 17, 2025 – 11:30 AM EAT

Rosemary Odinga shares that she learned of her father's death from her sibling, Raila Junio,r who called her with the sad news

October 17, 2025 – 11:40 AM EAT

Raila Odinga Junior: Dad, I want to assure you that I will take care of our family ...Thank you for giving me your name and for never heaping the weight of it on me.

October 17, 2025 – 11:47 AM EAT

Winnie Odinga: He died in my arms. He died strong. With dignity and with pride. The king is dead, but long live the crown.

October 17, 2025 – 11:50 AM EAT

Oburu Odinga introduces his 2 wives at Raila's State Funeral at Nyayo Stadium