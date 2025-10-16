Loyalty and devotion - Raila's bodyguards who walked every step with him

Throughout Raila Odinga’s long political life, few people were as close to him as his bodyguards. They were the silent sentinels who stood behind him at all times, through years of protests, arrests, and campaigns.



Among them, two men stood out for their loyalty, George Oduor and Maurice Ogeta.

George Oduor – The man who became part of the Odinga family

For more than three decades, George Oduor watched over Raila Odinga with unmatched dedication. He began serving the Odinga family in the late 1980s under Jaramogi Oginga Odinga before continuing under Raila after Jaramogi’s death.

Raila described him as a dependable rock who never wavered. Oduor was more than a protector he was a trusted aide and a quiet presence through some of Kenya’s most turbulent political years.

For being involved with Jakom, as he called him, Oduor spent one year and three months in Kamiti Maximum Prison after he was arrested in 1998. In April 2025, George Oduor passed away after a short illness, marking the end of an era. Raila mourned him deeply, saying he had lost a loyal friend and a true patriot.

The late George Odour and the late Raila Odinga

During this time, Raila covered the entire bill that had accrued at Nairobi Hospital.

Maurice Ogeta - The new era bodyguard

In more recent years, Maurice Ogeta became the familiar face often seen beside Raila, composed, alert, and quietly efficient. In 2023, Ogeta’s devotion was tested when he was abducted during a tense political period. He was taken by unknown men believed to be police officers and disappeared for days.

When finally released, he was found shaken and blindfolded, a reminder of the risks that come with protecting a man like Raila. Yet even after that ordeal, Maurice remained loyal. And in Raila’s final days in India, Ogeta was among those who stood by his side a quiet witness to the last chapter of a long journey.

File image of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta

Loyalty under pressure

Few jobs demand as much courage as guarding a political figure who divides opinion as strongly as Raila Odinga. Both George and Maurice faced moments where politics turned hostile and threats were real. Despite the risks, neither man ever walked away. Their faith in Raila’s mission kept them standing when others would have left.

The invisible burden

Behind the dark glasses and serious expressions, both men carried heavy emotional weight. The constant alertness, the sleepless nights, and the awareness that every crowd could hide a threat, these were their silent battles

George’s wife after his passing said he would show up as late as 3 a.m and be gone before the sun rose. His family said he took his work as a calling, not just a job.

The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his late bodyguard George Oduor

Maurice, on the other hand, carried emotional scars after his 2023 abduction, struggling to move past the trauma but choosing to continue serving.