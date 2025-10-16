The government has officially declared Friday, October 17, 2025, a public holiday in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

According to a Kenya Gazette notice dated Thursday, October 16, 2025, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the holiday under the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110).

The day will be set aside for Kenyans to pay their respects to one of the country’s most influential political figures.

Former Prime Minister and Orange democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga

“It is notified for the general information of the public that...Friday, the 17th October, 2025, shall be a public holiday in honour of the departed former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga,” read part of the gazette notice signed by CS Murkomen

The declaration comes ahead of Raila Odinga’s state funeral on Friday at Nyayo Stadium , following a series of events including a public viewing of the body at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the nation in paying tribute to the veteran politician , whose decades-long career shaped Kenya’s democracy and governance landscape.