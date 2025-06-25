Welcome to the live coverage of the June 25 anniversary protests. This live blog will provide minute-by-minute updates on the latest developments in Nairobi and around the country.

Whether you're seeking breaking news, key insights, or live commentary, this blog offers real-time reporting and analysis to keep readers informed as the event unfolds.

From significant announcements to on-the-ground updates, all major developments will be covered.

Anti-riot police officers in Nairobi CBD

What to Expect

Timely Updates: The latest information will be provided as it happens.

In-Depth Analysis: Context and understanding will accompany each update to help readers grasp the bigger picture.

Expert Insights: Analysis from experts and on-the-ground sources will be included throughout.

How to Stay Updated

Frequent Refreshes: This page will be constantly updated, so keep refreshing for the latest.

Notifications: Subscribe to notifications for instant updates on major developments.

Live Updates

6:00 am - Interior CS patrols Nairobi Streets

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen joined senior police officials in patrolling the streets of Nairobi. The move comes as security is heightened across the capital in response to the ongoing protests.

nterior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen joined senior police officials in patrolling the streets of Nairobi.

7:00 am - Roads Leading to State House and Parliament Closed

Roads leading to both State House and Parliament have been blocked off with razor wire. Security forces are on the ground, and traffic is being redirected as authorities heighten security measures in the area.

Police block roads leading to Parliament using razor wires

8:00 am - Wiper Party Leader Arrives in Nairobi CBD

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived in Nairobi, vowing to join the ongoing protests. In a statement, Musyoka condemned what he called the "brutality" under the Kenya Kwanza Administration. "Brutality has been the order of the day," he said.

"Today we just want to remember these young people and a lot of Kenyans have decided to stay at home in sympathy of what happened on the 25th of June 2024," he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived in Nairobi

8:30 am - Protests in Mombasa Kick Off

Protests have begun in Mombasa, with demonstrators taking to the streets. The crowds are marching through the city, calling for justice and accountability.

Protestors in Mombasa take to the streets

9:14 am - Protestors start gathering in Nairobi CBD

Protestors have begun gathering in the Central Business District (CBD) of Nairobi. Crowds are forming at key locations along Moi Avenue. Police are maintaining a visible presence in the area as the situation develops.

9:35 am - Police disperse protesters outside Central Police Station in Nairobi

Police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered outside the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

The protesters had been chanting and calling for justice, but the situation escalated as authorities moved to maintain order. There are reports of some protesters being caught in the tear gas, and the streets near the police station have now been cleared.

9:47 am - Police Install Roadblocks on roads leading to Nairobi CBD

Police have set up roadblocks on Ngong Road near Kenyatta National Hospital and Thika Road near Guru Nanak. Commuters are being forced to walk as traffic is diverted, with no vehicles allowed to pass through these areas. The roadblocks are part of the security measures to control the flow of protestors and maintain public order during the ongoing unrest.

10:00 am - Former CJ Maraga joins the protest

Emeritus Chief Justice David Maraga has joined the ongoing protests in Nairobi. His participation marks a significant moment as the former Chief Justice adds his voice to the growing calls for justice and accountability.

In his remarks, he said, "We want the constitution to be respected. We want human life to have value; that’s why we are joining this procession. I can't see any violence here, these people are peaceful."

Emeritus Chief Justice David Maraga has joined the ongoing protests in Nairobi.

10:30 am - Protestors chant anti-Ruto slogans in Kisii

Protests have begun in Kisii, with demonstrators chanting anti-Ruto slogans as they march through the streets. The protestors are voicing their discontent with the government, calling for accountability and justice.

10:47 am - Protestors Start Gathering in Eldoret.

Protestors have begun gathering in Eldoret, joining the nationwide wave of demonstrations. The crowd is steadily growing as protesters rally for justice and accountability. Police officers are closely monitoring the situation as the protests gain momentum, with heightened security in place.

11:10 am - Charles Owino warns protestors from accessing State House

Head of the National Communication Centre, Charles Owino, has made a statement on the ongoing protests, emphasising that the primary duty of both the government and the police is to protect the lives of citizens and national property.



He warned, “If you look at the internet, you hear people saying they are going to invade State House. If you invade State House, you will lose your life.”

11:47 am - Youth from Kiambu Town Head to Nairobi to Join Ongoing Protests

In Kiambu Town, youth have been seen streaming onto the main Kiambu Road, making their way to Nairobi to join the ongoing demonstrations in the capital. Authorities are monitoring the movement closely as more people head towards Nairobi to join the protests.

In Kiambu Town, youth have been seen streaming onto the main Kiambu Road, making their way to Nairobi

12:00 pm - Scenes at Roysambu along Thika Road

Scenes at Roysambu along Thika Road

1:00 pm - Communication Authority halts live broadcast

The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed all television and radio stations to immediately stop live coverage of the June 25th demonstrations.

In a notice signed by Director General David Mugonyi, the Authority cites violations of Articles 33(2) and 34(1) of the Constitution and Section 46I of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998. The CA warns that failure to comply will attract regulatory action.

1:30 pm - Female police officer injured

A female police officer has been badly injured during the ongoing protests in Nairobi. The officer sustained injuries after being caught in the chaos when the crowd overpowered police at Muindi Mbingu Street.

1:46 pm - One Man Dies, Six Injured as Police Open Fire on Protesters in Matuu Township

One man has been confirmed dead, and six others have sustained gunshot wounds after police opened fire on anti-government protesters in Matuu Township, Machakos County.

Matuu Sub-county Hospital administrator, Julius Makau, confirmed the fatalities, stating that the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The shooting occurred during ongoing protests, which have seen escalating violence and tensions across the country.

2:00 pm - Kenya Railways Suspends Commuter Train Services Amid Protests

Kenya Railways has announced the temporary suspension of commuter train services for the Nairobi-Ruiru, Nairobi-Embakasi Village, Nairobi-Lukenya, and Nairobi-Syokimau routes.



The decision comes as a safety measure due to the ongoing protests, with authorities prioritising passenger safety. The public has been informed that services will resume once the situation stabilises.

2:17 pm The Standard Group Responds to CA's Media Blackout Threat

The Standard Group has responded to the Communications Authority of Kenya’s directive to halt live coverage of demonstrations.



The group confirmed receiving reports that the CA has ordered all television and radio stations to stop broadcasting the protests.



While KTN and its radio stations, Radio Maisha, Spice, and Berur, have not yet received official copies of the order, editors from other media outlets have confirmed this position.



The group stated that it is consulting with its legal team to challenge the order, which it believes could result in a nationwide news blackout.



In the meantime, The Standard Group confirmed it will continue broadcasting in the public interest.



This is not the first time the CA has threatened to cut live broadcast coverage, with similar warnings issued during last year’s protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

2:33 pm - Ruto’s Remarks During Governor Gideon Mung'aro's Father’s Burial in Kilifi

President William Ruto, during his address at the burial of Governor Gideon Mung'aro's father in Kilifi, urged Kenyans to ensure that the ongoing protests remain peaceful and do not escalate into violence or property destruction.



He emphasised, "Let’s ensure that the demonstrations are not disruptive or destructive. Peace is crucial because we have no other nation to move to if things go wrong here. It’s our duty to protect the peace of this country, and everything we do must be within the law. We must ensure that we do not jeopardise peace or lose our collective opportunity to move the nation forward."

3:00 pm - Raila’s Remarks on Protests and Peaceful Demonstrations

Raila Odinga addressed the ongoing protests, highlighting that while it is every Kenyan’s right to protest, it should always be done peacefully.



He stated, "We are here today, and I know other Kenyans are on the streets, and that is every person’s right. If things are not going well, you can step out and protest, as guaranteed by our Constitution, but it must be done peacefully."



He also reflected on past protests, mentioning how during demonstrations two years ago, they were peaceful until police responded with tear gas, and the violence escalated.



Raila further pointed out the importance of organising protests in a peaceful manner, comparing Kenya's approach with other nations like the United States and France, where protests are carried out peacefully with police coordination.



He emphasised, “We need to put laws in place so that demonstrations don’t cause chaos." He referenced South Africa’s Julius Malema, who led protests without violence, stating that it is violence and chaos that turn protests in Kenya into a problem.



The former PM also called on the government to compensate families of protest victims.