Mashujaa Day celebrations to proceed with some adjustments as Kenya mourns Raila

The government has responded to viral claims that this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations had been cancelled to mourn former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who died on October 15, with his burial set for today, October 19.

A statement released by Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed the claims and clarified that the event will proceed as planned in at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County.

The statement added that the event will proceed even as the country continues to mourn the decorated statesman who gave his all for a better Kenya.

"He will be laid to rest tomorrow at his home in Bondo, and may his soul rest in eternal peace. In the shadow of this loss, the government affirms with unwavering resolve that Mashujaa Day will proceed as planned,"

Mwaura noted that Mashujaa Day which is celebrated in accordance with the Public Holidays Act and Article 9(3) of the Constitution of Kenya (2010) is a pillar of the nation’s identity in honour of the sacrifices made by the country’s founding fathers and the heroes who gave their all for Kenya to make progress and become what it is today.

President William Ruto viewing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Parliament buildings on Friday, October 17

The government continues to mourn the loss of Raila Odinga, a great hero and statesman, whose indomitable spirit shaped our nation’s journey.

Peripheral events cancelled

This year's celebrations will be different in light of the period that the country is in with the government cancelling peripheral events that had been lined up.

Mwaura clarified that some parallel events that had been scheduled to run alongside the Mashujaa Day celebrations had since been postponed following the death of the former Prime Minister.

The postponement of the peripheral events is to allow space for reflection and mourning as the country comes to terms with the demise of one of its most decorated icons.

Energy Week and the Media Breakfast are among aspects of the celebrations that have been postponed.

He added that Kenyans should turn out in large numbers to hunour Odinga’s legacy of unity and resilience while also honouring the men and women who founded Kenya and placed it on the path of progress.

Let us come together as one people to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and all our mashujaa. On this day, let us not only mourn but rise in the spirit of harambee, honoring our fallen hero by recommitting to the dream of a stronger, united Kenya

Raila’s grand send off

The country was thrown into mourning following the demise of Raila who passed on in India.

His body was flown back home on Thursday with thousands turning up at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive the fallen hero.

Kenyans turned up in large numbers to view his body in Nairobi, Kisumu and Bondo, with the government according him a state funeral with all honours.

The funeral service is underway in Bondo with the burial set to take place later in the day in a private event.