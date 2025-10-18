Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's body has arrived with residents viewing the body at Mamboleo grounds.

The military plane carrying the remains of the former Prime Minister touched down at Kisumu International Airport shortly after 7am and was received a water salute.

The body was offloaded from the aircraft onto a military chopper that transported it to Mamboleo grounds for public viewing.

All-nighter in honour of Raila

Kisumu residents staged an overnight vigil with thousands convening at Kondele roundabout as well as other areas in the city.

It is at Kondele roundabout that Odinga made a stop whenever he came to the lakeside city, including when he went to Kisumu with President William Ruto as well as when Uhuru Kenyatta visited the lakeside city.

Activities came to a halt as residents honoured the region's political father figure with businesses closed.

Raila Odinga's body in Kisumu: City's significance in his life & political career

In Mamboleo, thousands streamed in on Friday night to await the arrival of the body on Saturday, with the venue filling to capacity as many more lined up the streets.

Birth and childhood in Kisumu

It is in this lakeside city that it all began when Raila was born at Maseno Mission Hospital

He spent his childhood years at the city's Kaloleni estate where his parents resided before relocating to Nairobi where his father became

In Nairobi, Raila also walked in his father's shoes, and built a political career that saw him shape Kenya's journey through more than three decades.

Political turf

Kisumu remained his turf and most political deals brokered away would be validated in the city with the former Prime Minister making a tour of the lakeside city to engage his supporters and update them on his strategic political moves.

Notably, Odinga toured the city in the company of former President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after the handshake.

