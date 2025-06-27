Matiang’i ready to testify on Msando, Jacob Juma, Kenei, deaths

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i has called for a public inquest into the numerous cases of alleged extrajudicial killings that have plagued the country.

Dr. Matiang'i made the call for transparency and accountability after visiting victims of the recent June 25 anti-government protests at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Dr. Matiang'i expressed his readiness to cooperate with investigators and testify in open court regarding several high-profile cases.

He specifically mentioned the murders of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Chris Msando, businessman Jacob Juma, and a police officer attached to William Ruto, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i interacting with traders and purchasing local commodities in Kitui on December 20, 2024.

He also highlighted the dumping of bodies in River Yala as a matter of grave concern that requires a thorough and public investigation.

"The truth will set us all free," Dr. Matiang'i stated, emphasising that no one should be above the law when it comes to matters of life and death.

He stressed that the country cannot move forward without addressing these unresolved issues, including those that occurred before 2023.

"Let us have an open, public inquest before a magistrate or a judge. Let us present the information and facts that we have," he urged.

Dr. Matiang'i's call for a public inquiry adds a significant voice to the growing demand for justice and accountability for victims of extrajudicial killings in Kenya.

File image of Chris Msando

His willingness to testify and provide information could be a crucial step in uncovering the truth behind these and other unresolved cases.

He reiterated that the cases of Msando, Juma, Kenei, and the River Yala incidents must be investigated through an open public inquest to bring closure to the families and the nation

The debate around extrajudicial killings in Kenya has long been a sensitive and painful national conversation, with human rights groups, civil society, and affected families demanding justice for years.

Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

During the administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta, a disturbing pattern emerged where suspected criminals, activists, and even state officials were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Many of these cases were never conclusively resolved, creating a climate of fear and mistrust between citizens and security agencies.

One of the most shocking cases was that of Chris Msando, the IEBC ICT manager, who was brutally murdered just days before the 2017 general election.

His death raised serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process, with fears that it was meant to compromise Kenya’s democracy.

Similarly, Jacob Juma, a prominent businessman and vocal government critic, was shot dead in 2016 in what many believed to be a politically motivated assassination.

Jacob Juma

The killing of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei in 2020, who was guarding the Deputy President’s office and linked to a high-profile corruption scandal, further deepened suspicions about a culture of silencing inconvenient witnesses.

In addition to these headline-grabbing incidents, dozens of unidentified bodies were recovered from River Yala, horrifying the public with evidence of torture and possible execution-style killings.