Why Gachagua has cut short his U.S. tour

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he is cutting short his extensive tour of the United States to return to Kenya and lead his party, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), in preparations for upcoming by-elections.

The announcement came via a statement released Thursday, abruptly ending a multi-state tour that began in early July .

Gachagua had been engaging with the Kenyan diaspora, rallying support and opening international party chapters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the U.S.

"I had a very successful and fulfilling visit to the United States of America with serious engagements with Kenyans in the Diaspora," Gachagua stated.

I regret being unable to visit the scheduled remaining States since I need to get back home to join our party DCP, in preparation for the upcoming By-Elections in various parts of our country.

The move signals a strategic shift from international diplomacy to domestic politics, underscoring the importance the former Deputy President is placing on the forthcoming mini-polls as a litmus test for his party's influence.

The tour had seen Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, visit several American cities, including Boston and Seattle, where they were met with enthusiastic crowds of supporters.

However, Kenyans in states he was yet to visit will have to wait.

"I am sorry to cut my trip short; my profound apologies to the organisers and Kenyans whom I were to meet; the same has been rescheduled for early next year," he added, promising to fulfil the cancelled engagements at a later date.

Before his return journey, Gachagua indicated he would be taking a brief hiatus.

"I have taken a few days to rest before heading home, and as promised, my itinerary will be made public," his statement read.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the reception he received in the US.

I thank the Kenyans in the States for the love, warmth, and hospitality they accorded to us. I salute the organisers and officials of the DCP chapters for superb planning, organisation, and meticulous coordination.

The decision to prioritise local by-elections over continuing a high-profile international tour highlights the intense political landscape shaping up in Kenya.

All eyes will now be on the DCP's performance in these electoral contests upon Gachagua's return.

Litmus Test

The upcoming by-elections are shaping up to be more than just a routine electoral exercise.

They represent a critical litmus test for the shifting political formations, offering the first tangible measure of the country's political pulse since the dramatic fallout between President William Ruto and his former deputy .

The outcome of these elections will be keenly watched, as they are expected to provide a crucial barometer of the political climate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Gachagua and his new DCP, these by-elections are the first major electoral test. Having positioned himself as a formidable opposition figure, his ability to clinch seats will be a significant indicator of his political muscle and the resonance of his political message with the electorate.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua officially launched a new political outfit, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

A strong showing would validate his claim as a serious contender for the presidency in 2027 and solidify his influence, particularly in his Mt. Kenya backyard and other key regions.

Conversely, a poor performance could deflate his momentum and raise questions about the viability of his new political outfit.

On the other hand, the by-elections present a crucial opportunity for President Ruto's UDA to reassert its dominance and quell any notions of a waning grip on power .

A decisive victory for UDA would serve as a powerful statement of the party's continued popularity and the president's enduring influence.

It would also be a significant blow to Gachagua's ambitions, potentially containing his influence to a regional level.

Beyond the Gachagua-Ruto dynamic, these by-elections will also serve as a broader gauge of the nation's political mood.