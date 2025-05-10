Matiang’i's homecoming rattles Ruto’s UDA: Actions taken & reactions

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s entry into the political scene with an elaborate homecoming that was graced by politicians from across the political divide has created ripples with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) swinging into action.

Matiang’i who jetted into the country on April 18 and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by a host of politicians amid speculation of his potential face-off with President Ruto and others at the ballot in 2027.

He traversed Gusii region on May 2 in what marked the start of his political journey and addressed thousands of residents who he urged to join his “national liberation” to address Kenya’s economic and political challenges.

Allow me to join with other like-minded leaders and work together towards this course

Matiang’i was accompanied by Governors Simba Arati (Kisii, Governor Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Senators Richard Onyonka, Okong’o Omogeni and Gloria Orwoba and several MPs and MCAs.

Senator Gloria Orwoba’s presence at Matiang’i’s homecoming lands her in trouble

Senator Orwoba's presence at the homecoming and a series of utterances have now landed her in trouble with her party, with UDA’s disciplinary committee summoning the nominated Senator over her conduct that contravenes the party's Code of Conduct.

"Your participation and utterances in the above stated events clearly demonstrates instances and proof of allegiance to another political movement, conduct unbecoming and disloyalty to the United Democratic Alliance Party (hereafter the party) and which nominated you to the office and position of Senator in the Senate of the Republic of Kenya," the statement read in part.

The letter signed by UDA Disciplinary Committee's chairperson Charles Njenga further invited the lawmaker to appear before the disciplinary committee on Friday, May 16, at 9:00 am at the Hustler Plaza Fourth Floor Board Room.

Kindly note that if the Committee finds you liable, it shall forthwith remit its decision to the National Executive Committee of the party for further action, including the implementation and execution thereof.

What Senator Orwoba said at Matiang’i’s homecoming

The nominated Senator warmed up to Matiang’i’s bid, declaring her support for the former CS who is also backed by Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

We have also said that we are getting in. I want to see women. I want to tell Matiang'i that we as women are looking for a house where we can reside in peace, and if Matiang'i will provide such, then we will all get in.

A host of lawmakers allied to the President also reacted to Matiang’i’s entry into the political scene, with some downplaying in while others sought to dig up some controversies from his past stint in the cabinet.

Osoro downplays Matiang'i's political ambitions

Majority whip in the National Assembly, Sylvanus Osoro downplayed Matiang’i’s political moves which he compared to a paper fire that will soon go off in minutes, sharing what he believes are the possible options for the former CS.

Moto ya Karatasi. Three possible moves: To soon declare support for WSR (Ruto) , to leave the country quietly for another six months or more, when back after six months, be a ‘principal’ of some school, oops, sorry, of an opposition coalition