Mombasa emergency that has triggered KDF deployment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have been officially deployed to Mombasa County following the emergency involving a sinking eleven-story building in Fayaz Estate, along Abdel Nasser Road.

According to a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated April 7, 2025, the deployment was made under Article 241(3)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and sections 31 and 34 of the Kenya Defence Forces Act (Cap. 199).

The notice, issued by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Roselinda Soipan Tuya, states that the deployment was in response to a building that began sinking on April 2, 2025, posing a grave risk to nearby residential and commercial properties.

KDF, primarily tasked with safeguarding national security and territorial integrity, also plays a crucial role in civilian support, particularly during emergencies.

The constitution empowers the KDF to assist in situations beyond armed conflict, such as disasters, public emergencies, and humanitarian crises, under the direction of civilian authority.

The KDF was dispatched to assist both the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the County Government of Mombasa in stabilising the situation and leading emergency response efforts.

The deployment signals the seriousness of the incident, which has sparked fears over the structural integrity of buildings in the busy urban area.

The affected property, located at Kilifi Corner, is adjacent to densely populated neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

In response to the crisis, the Mombasa County Government, led by Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir, ordered the evacuation of residents and businesses within a 1.2-kilometer radius of the affected site.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure public safety ahead of the controlled demolition scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

Governor Nassir emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "We cannot afford to wait. This is a ticking time bomb. Our priority is to secure lives and prevent any further disaster."

The decision to demolish the building followed assessments by a multi-agency team, including the County Department of Lands, Urban Planning and Housing, and the National Building Inspectorate.

Their findings indicated severe structural damage, reportedly caused by unauthorised borehole drilling near the building's foundation, leading to the collapse of ground floor columns by approximately three meters.

To facilitate the demolition process and ensure public safety, critically ill patients from the nearby Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital have been temporarily relocated to other medical facilities.