Moses Kuria's Biography: Career, investments, net worth, auction threats

Moses Kuria serves as a Senior Advisor in President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors.

This role involves supporting the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Kuria served as the Member of Parliament for Gatundu South. He was first elected unopposed in 2014 following the death of the incumbent, Jossy Ngugi. He was re-elected in the 2017 general elections on a Jubilee Party ticket.

In the 2022 general elections, Moses Kuria vied for the Kiambu County gubernatorial seat but was unsuccessful, conceding defeat and stating he would return to the private sector. However he was appointed to join President William Ruto’s Cabinet

Early life

Moses Kuria was born in 1971 in Kiambu, Kiambu County.

Income and Net Worth

In 2022, he was worth an estimated Sh750,000,000, with sources of income including rental income, manufacturing shares in listed companies, Fintech and the energy sector.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Kuria began his primary education at Githuya in Gatundu, finishing in 1983. He then attended Ituru Secondary School from 1984 to 1987. Afterward, he went on to Thika High School, where he completed his A-levels in 1988

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nairobi (1994).

Career profile

Previously, Kuria held the position of Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry. In October 2023, he was reassigned to the role of Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

However, following the protests in July 2024, President Ruto dismissed his entire cabinet , leading to Kuria's subsequent appointment as a Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors. ​

Among his earliest jobs, Kuria served as an analyst in Dyer & Blair Bank between April 1991 to 1993, then as an accountant at Tota Kenya between April 1993 to 1994.

Kuria served as a process improvement manager at Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia between April 1999 to 2003.

He was appointed a Chief Operations Officer at Wamad Information and Technology & Consulting Group, Saudi Arabia, between April 2003 to 2007.

He is a founder and Director of West Port Industrial City date. This is a manufacturing and logistics incubation hub.

He is also a founder and director of Fanaka Mobile, which he started in April 2017 and runs it to date.

He is also a founder and Director of Eqwipetrol Limited a petroleum trading company.

Awards

Moses Kuria was awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) by the late former President Mwai Kibaki in 2009.

Recent investments and auction threats

Kuria is linked to several companies through InvestAfrica-FZCO, a UAE-registered firm. Notably, InvestAfrica-FZCO has made significant moves in Kenya's business landscape.

The company recently acquired a stake in Kenya Orchards Ltd (KOL), a consumer goods manufacturer, in a deal estimated at Sh210 million.

It also acquired a 35% stake in Eveready EA, a battery dealer, which was previously struggling financially.

In addition, InvestAfrica-FZCO controls Smith & Gold Productions, a firm that won a Sh259 million tender for the construction of Karatu Stadium in Kiambu County.

Kuria’s brother, Alois Kinyanjui, holds a stake in Smith & Gold Productions, which was previously linked to Kuria until ownership changed in favour of InvestAfrica-FZCO.

Other notable moves include InvestAfrica-FZCO securing a Sh17 billion edible oils import contract through its subsidiary Shehena Commodity Ltd, and a Sh1.33 billion contract for the same subsidiary.

Despite these links, Kuria has previously denied ownership of InvestAfrica-FZCO, although the links suggest a deeper connection.

Kuria is facing an auction of his properties in Juja and Ruaka, which are set to be sold on April 8, 2025, due to an undisclosed debt.

The properties are marketed as Briden Apartments and are being auctioned by Garam Investments.

The Juja property is a five-storey building with a rental income of approximately Sh541,000 per month, while the Ruaka property is also a five-storey building located near Limuru Road.

Health scare

In late September 2021, Kuria sustained injuries on his feet after purchasing an electric mat for Sh250,000.

The incident left him with 3rd-degree burns, and he was immediately admitted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi, where he underwent multiple surgeries to address the extensive damage.