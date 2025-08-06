President William Ruto on Wednesday mounted a robust defence of Kenya's deepening trade relationship with China.

President Ruto confirmed that his administration has secured a landmark deal for the complete removal of tariffs on Kenya's key agricultural exports to the Asian giant.

Speaking during a high-level roundtable with the Kenyan business community, the President acknowledged that his "Kenya First" approach was causing "a bit of a problem" with some international partners, a clear reference to recent scrutiny from the United States over the country's Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status .

In a direct address to the private sector leaders, President Ruto framed the new agreement with Beijing as the fulfilment of a direct mandate from them to secure new markets and correct a severe trade imbalance.

"We have concluded the high-level conversation with China," President Ruto announced.

They have agreed to a reciprocal arrangement between Kenya and China. They have agreed to remove all the tariffs on our tea, on our coffee, on our avocado, and all other agricultural exports. That, I think, is a major breakthrough for us.

He candidly addressed the diplomatic friction his pro-trade stance has generated, stating, "It's partly why I have a bit of a problem with some of our friends, but it is what I must do for Kenya. It's in the best interest of Kenya that we get into this matter."

The President detailed the rationale behind his persistent negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, pointing to the stark economic disparity between the two nations.

"Some of our friends are complaining that we are doing too much trade with China," Ruto explained.

When I sat with President Xi, I had a very candid conversation, and I told him that Kenya is importing Sh600 billion of products from China, yet we are only exporting maybe five per cent of that. That trade imbalance is serious. And that is the reason why they have opened up their market for our agricultural products. And that is good for Kenya.

Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Lee Kinyanjui, who was also present, elaborated on the practical significance of the deal, calling it a "landmark" achievement.

He explained that because of Kenya's status as a middle-income country, its exporters faced a 10% tariff on goods entering China, while neighbouring least-developed countries paid zero.

This disadvantage forced some Kenyan businesses to route their products through countries like Rwanda to remain competitive.

"Now with the removal of that, they can export directly to China," CS Kinyanjui confirmed.

China is a 1.4 billion market... If you are to plug even into 1% of our tea and coffee into that market, it will completely change the lives of Kenyans.

The Trade CS reiterated the administration's guiding principle in foreign relations, echoing the President's sentiment.

"Following that visit, we've had two meetings here in Kenya, and we are now finishing the mechanics of how it will operate... our conversations around any other country that is trading with us will be based on what's best for Kenya," he concluded.

The administration is now finalising the bilateral instruments to activate the agreement, with the President hopeful that Kenyan farmers and exporters will be able to take advantage of the vast Chinese market "in the next couple of months."

Updates were also given on trade talks with other nations, with progress reported with Turkey and Canada, while a breakthrough with India remains pending.