President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have established a five-member committee to oversee the implementation of their 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO Report.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, marks a step towards actualising the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by their respective parties, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), on March 7, 2024.

The high-level committee is tasked with steering a broad framework for cooperation aimed at addressing some of Kenya's most persistent national challenges.

President William Ruto with former PM Raila Odinga

The appointed members of the committee are:

Agnes Zani – Chairperson

Fatuma Ibrahim - Member

Kevin Kiarie - Member

Gabriel Oguda - Member

Javas Bigambo - Member

According to the joint statement signed by both leaders, the committee will be supported by a Joint Secretariat co-led by Executive Secretaries from both UDA and ODM.

The operations of the committee will be fully funded and facilitated by the two political parties.

The formation of this body stems from an MoU agreed upon by the two principals, who represent the largest political parties in the country.

The agreement is centred on a 10-point agenda designed to foster national unity and inclusive growth.

The key commitments outlined in the agenda include:

Full implementation of the NADCO Report. Ensuring inclusivity in all areas of public life. Strengthening and protecting devolution. Promoting youth livelihoods, leadership, and integrity. Upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and compensating victims of protests. Addressing the national debt and combating corruption. Curbing wastage of public resources to promote government efficiency. Protecting the sovereignty of the people, the rule of law, and constitutionalism.

The committee is mandated to conduct extensive and inclusive consultations with the public and various stakeholders, including government bodies, independent commissions, civil society, religious institutions, and the private sector.

President William Ruto, Raila Odinga and other leaders at the funeral of the former PM's bodyguard George Oduor in Ndori, Siaya

This is to ensure that the implementation of the MoU reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of all Kenyans.

The committee will commence its work immediately. It is scheduled to submit progress reports to President Ruto and Odinga every two months and to a joint Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group on a quarterly basis.

The first sitting of this parliamentary group is slated for August 18, 2025.