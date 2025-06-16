New twist as DIG Eliud Lagat steps aside over Albert Ojwang's death investigation

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, has officially stepped aside from his position pending the outcome of investigations into the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang.

In a statement released on June 16, 2025, Lagat cited "good and conscious thought" of his role and responsibilities in light of the ongoing probe into the incident.

The investigations are being led by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

"…in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr. Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations," Lagat said in the letter marked For Immediate Release and issued from Police Headquarters in Nairobi.

The Deputy Inspector General noted that the functions of his office would now be performed by his deputy until the investigations are concluded.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations,” he stated, offering his “immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss.”

Lagat’s decision to step aside comes amid growing public pressure for accountability.

Eliud Lagat Career Profile

Eliud Kipkoech Lagat is the Deputy Inspector General (DIG). He leads the Kenya Police The other branch, the Administration Police Service, is headed by DIG Gilbert Masengeli.

Lagat was appointed DIG in July 2024, succeeding Douglas Kanja Kirocho, who became the Inspector General of Police.

Before his appointment, Lagat was the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), an elite unit within the National Police Service with a strength of about 12,000 officers.

He had held that role since April 2023, following changes announced by the Office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

Lagat has over 25 years of experience in the police service.

He has served in several specialised units, including as the head of the Bomb and Hazardous Materials Unit and the Directorate of Reforms at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He is also an expert in explosives and post-blast investigations.

Academically, Lagat holds a Master’s degree in Armed Conflict and Peace Studies from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor’s degree in Automotive Technology from the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton.

He is also a graduate of the National Defence College of Kenya.

Lagat has received several state honours, including the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), Head of State Commendation (HSC), and the Silver Star (SS) of Kenya.