The rise of Oscar Sudi: Education, controversies, business success & politics

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Kipchumba Sudi’s rise in the world of politics and business is an inspiring story of resilience and defying odds to get goals accomplished.

The MP who is serving his third term has emerged as a force to reckon with in Kenya’s politics, with unfiltered access to the President, a philanthropic politician and a flamboyant businessman.

His rise has had its fair share of controversies with some of his opponents’ poking holes into his scanty education background that has been the subject of a court case.

Humble beginnings

The lawmaker was born on March 12, 1980 in Kitale, Trans Noia county where he spent part of his early childhood before his family moved to Kesses, Uasin Gishu county.

Oscar Sudi

His father was a charcoal seller, a profession while his mother took care of the family with and practiced subsistence farming with the family living as squatters on Mzee Jackson Kibor’s farm at some point.

Born in a poor family, Sudi embraced his humble beginnings starting off as a herder before making a modest leap to become a charcoal and grocery dealer, then taking up employment as a matatu tout and driver and finally buying his own Public Service Vehicle.

Despite the challenging childhood, Sudi had big dreams that Kapseret could not contain and it would take him years of hard work, strategic decisions and seizing opportunities that came along to rise to Kenya’s political leadership and business world.

Education

According to parliament records, Sudi was a student at Olympic Primary school (1997-1998) where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE).

On account of his humble background, Sudi was in and out of school as fees was a challenge. While out of school, he juggled between herding cattle, selling charcoal and help his mother sell groceries.

2003-2006 saw Sudi pursue his studies at Highway High School and sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

He thereafter proceeded to Kenya Institute of Management 2007-2008 and graduated with a Diploma in Business Management.

In 2016, Sudi was accused of presenting fake academic papers with former Highway High School Principal where Sudi claims to have sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2006 telling the court that the lawmaker did not sit for his KCSE exams in the school in 2006.

Journey in business

He started off as a herder while also taking up menial jobs in his neighborhood before making a modest leap to become a small-scale charcoal and grocery dealer.

Oscar Sudi

He then found his footing in the transport industry when he took up employment as a matatu tout and graduated to become a driver with each step coming with a modest increase in income.

Sudi saved enough money to buy his won matatu, marking his entry into the transport business.

Today, he is a business magnate with Timber XO located in Eldoret City being one of his most popular investments.

Rise in politics

An expert in grassroot mobilisation with impressive ability to consolidate support, Sudi backed David Koros for the Eldoret South parliamentary seat in 2003.

Using his growing political influence among voters, he helped Koros secure victory in the election and retain the seat in 2007.

The 2010 Constitution increased the number of constituencies in the country to from 210 to 290 with Sudi going for the Kapseret parliamentary seat in 2013.

He won the seat on United Republican Party (URP) 2013 and retained it in 2017 and 2022 on Jubilee party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tickets respectively.

Influence in Ruto’s government

The self-styled grand strategist who adopted the moniker “Engineer” of Kenyan politics, Sudi wields immense influence in the corridors of power and has the president’s ear.

He conspicuously turns up alongside the President in major appearances as was the case when he appeared next to the President and other members of the National Security Council despite not being a member of NSC when the Head of State announced the death of Maj General Francis Ogolla in a helicopter crash.

He is a notable figure on social media where he tackles political issues, sometimes disclosing upcoming political events as was the case when he took to social media to declare that Rigathi Gachagua would be kicked out of government and impeached long before it happened.

File image of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi with President William Ruto