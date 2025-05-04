Detectives have confirmed the arrest of four people linked to the death of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong'ondo Were who was gunned down on April 30, 2025.

All the four suspects were placed at the scene of crime, marking a major breakthrough in the investigations.

"The suspects had been positively placed at the scene of the crime, and investigators have since recovered crucial evidence connected to the perpetrators," reads the statement released by the National Police Service on Sunday.

Investigators combed through key leads, including CCTV footages, security cameras installed at various points along the roads that the lawmaker used in the minutes preceding his death as well as eye-witness accounts.

Upon further analysis of previously obtained lead s, officers from the National Police Service swiftly conducted an operation and successfully arrested four suspects who had been positively placed at the crime scene

The NPS investigators and technical team are working tirelessly, leveraging their expertise to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting and bring all those involved to justice

“We urge the public to remain calm… and to refrain from making comments that could hinder ongoing efforts,” the statement read.

Police confirmed that some of the four suspects are members of a criminal gang named Mjahedeen, a well-known organised criminal group.

"Some of the suspects arrested are members of organised criminal gangs, such as "Mjahidin", which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi," Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement.

Mjahidin gang

Domiciled in Nairobi's Easleigh, the gang has been on the radar of authorities for a while now as confirmed by the statement relaesed on Sunday.

It has been linked to a series of crimes in the city, including armed robberies in Eastlands areas of the city.

Like other criminal outfits, members are known to carry weapons, including gangs that have been used in previous robberioe sin the city.

Mjahidin is one of the many criminal outfits that authorities are out to crash in a long list that includes several other gangs named by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Motive of the murder

Were was felled by four bullets fired by his killer who trailed him on the fateful evening, working with several others.

Police have cautioned against speculation on the motive of the murder, requesting the public to refrain from making comments that may hamper investigations.