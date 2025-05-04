Detectives have made a breakthrough in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong'ondo Were.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday morning,marking a significant step in establishing who killed the MP and the motive of the heinous crime.

Detectives also recovered a vehicle that is believed to have been used by the suspect to flee after committing the crime.

Detectives combed through hours of security footages, burning the midnight oil to unmask the criminals behind the shocking murder with pressure mounting.

The car which is in police custody was captured by security cameras near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road, Argwings Kodhek Road and eventually to Valley Road where the lawmaker was felled.

Were used the same roads on the day that he was murdered, stpping briefly to make a financial transaction.

CCTV camerals as well as eye witnesses placed the killer near where the MP stopped to make the transaction.

Detectives are also relying on statements from key witnesses to resolve the murder.

Among those who have provided crucial information to detectives is the lawmaker's driver and his security officer who witnessed it all on the fatefull evening.

Minutes later, he was trailed and shot dead by his assailants who wore a hoodie to conceal his identity.

Other suspects are still at large with detectives working round the clock to make more arrests and bring the criminals to justice.

“We have one key suspect and we are looking for more,” he said.

Detectives took in the suspect for interrogation after investigations was placed him on all the routes used by the MP

Among the questions that detectives want answers for are the motive of the murder, those involved, the location of killer weapon and the motorbike that was used during the attack.

Were's last minutes alive

Were left parliament at around 6:15, with security cameras capturing his vehicle being driven towards City Hall Way before taking a turn onto Wabera Street.

The car stopped for a few minutes with his security detail captured on camera exiting to an M-Pesa shop where he reportedly deposited Sh20,000 into the MP’s phone.

A man wearing a hood and carrying a bag was captured by CCTV cameras monitoring the MP's movement.

The car left at around 7:19, joining Kenyatta Avenue unaware that they were being trailed by an assasin as they manouvered the heavy traffic.

Minutes later, the MP met his tragic end with the lone gunman fleeing from the scene.

Controversy and claims of a dark past

In the wake of his death, controversy and allegations of a dark past that paint the image of a ruthless man who thrived in chaos has emerged with a section of his constituents opening up on their encounters with the lawmaker.

Among them is the family of Dotty Apondi who linked the MP to her disappearance in 2010.