Why Kenyans hate us: Sifuna's unfiltered verdict on reactions to MP's murder

Orange Democratic OMovement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has given his take on the cold reception that met news of the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were's death.

The Nairobi Senator noted that the relationship between elected leaders and the citizenry has fallen to an all-time low in which lawmakers are viewed as enemies of the people.

"Members of Parliament have destroyed the relationship they had with Kenyan citizens. The bitter truth is that Kenyans don't love us anymore, because of our own manners.

Basing his argument on the reactions that flooded social media shortly after news of the MP's shooting broke, the Senator gave his verdict and explained that MPs are to blame for the situation.

Sifuna shared that he went through the reactions and had a moment of reflection, arriving at the conclusion lawmakers have fallen out of favour with Kenyans.

Allegations of self-interest and entitlement, feelings of being above accountability have further worsened this relationship as the political elite appear insensitive to the plight of Kenyans and continue to flaunt wealth at a time of economic hardship.

If you look at the comments that followed the death of Ong'ondo Were you will agree with me that we have created enemity with the people...One even reacted commenting that the motorbike carrying the killer should not stop.

He pointed an accusing finger at a few lawmakers for destroying what was once a healthy relationship and getting it to the current reality.

Sisi kama wabunge tunajua tumeharibu uishusiano wetu na wancanchi because of our own manners. Tabia yetu imefanya wananchi wanatuangalia kama maadui. Tumeharibu uhusiano wetu na wananchi.

You look at a memebr of parliament saying people die everyday and we sympathise and move on. These are the people giving MPs and Senators a bad name.

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi's remarks on death

He was referring to remarks made by Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi while reacting to the BBC Africa Eye documentary, Blood Parliament which revisited the events of June 25, 2024 when security officers opened fire killing several protesters.

"BBC World Service has attended to this matter in a way that also looked at the Kenyan society as something that [was] discriminatory. Our media stations also picked it up without questioning how BBC World Service aired the story. It happens world over, people are killed, our people were killed, we sympathised, we moved on." The MP noted.

A look at the comments on President Ruto's social media account as well as on the comments section of media outlets that broke the news reveal a clear divide in which some condoled with the family of the MP while others appeared cold, unmoved and unconcerned.

Comments made by politicians in past instances when deaths of Kenyans were reported dominated the comments.

Cold reactions at a time of grief

This was not the first time that a section of Kenyans were unmoved at a time of grief.

A few weeks ago, Dagoretti North MP beatrice Elachi lost her son in an accident and a section of Kenyans reacted coldly to the sad news of his death.