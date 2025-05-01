Police give more details on fatal shooting of MP on Ngong Road

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed the tragic killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Hon. Charles Were, in a shocking shooting incident that occurred on the evening of April 30, 2025.

Shot at traffic lights on Ngong Road

According to a statement released by the Office of the Inspector General, the shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. near the City Mortuary roundabout along Ngong Road in Nairobi.



A white Toyota Crown vehicle in which the MP was a passenger had stopped at a red traffic light when two men on a motorcycle reportedly approached the vehicle.

“The pillion passenger approached the vehicle and fired shots at the passenger side before jumping back onto the motorcycle and speeding away,” the police report stated.

Eyewitnesses described the attack as swift and well-executed, suggesting it was premeditated.

Rushed to hospital but declared dead

The driver of the vehicle and another male passenger escaped unhurt and rushed the injured legislator to Nairobi Hospital.



Unfortunately, Hon. Were was pronounced dead on arrival. Confirmation of his identity came from medical staff at the hospital.

Investigations underway

Police believed the attack was not random, citing indications that it was both targeted and premeditated. Senior officers and detectives visited the scene, gathered evidence and began piecing together the events that led to the fatal shooting.

“At this stage, it is too early to provide further details,” the police noted, adding that “the National Police Service condemns this heinous and senseless crime and will spare no effort in investigating the matter.”

Condolences and appeal for information

The National Police Service extended its condolences to the late MP’s family, colleagues in Parliament, constituents, and associates.

“The Service extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, parliamentary colleagues, constituents, and close associates,” read the statement signed by Director of Corporate Communication, Muchiri Nyaga.