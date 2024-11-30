Kenya's candidate in the African Union Commission Chairmanship Raila Odinga has received a huge boost in his bid after securing the endorsement of former Seychelles Vice President Vincent Meriton who quit the race.

Meriton who had initially expressed interest in the seat explained that he quit the race owing to health reasons, sharing that he could not have handled the pressure that come with the job and the preceding campaigns.

I withdrew my candidacy from the AU chairpersonship race due to health reasons…I would not have been able to withstand the pressure that goes with the position. Today I want to lend my support to Raila Odinga as he travels far and wide across the continent to spread his message of Pan-Africanism.

Former competitor praises Raila, explains why he is the best candidate for the job

He noted that Odinga brings on board the much-needed enthusiasm and experience needed to steer the commission and lead the continent in taking its rightful place among the international community.

As Africa positions itself to play a more assertive role on the international scene, we need a new leadership at the AU commission.

I admire the drive, passion and enthusiasm that his excellency has. His long years of experience is what our continent needs as we take our rightful place among communities in the international scene.

Meriton, who had expressed interest in the position, did not have his candidacy submitted by his country before the August 6, 2024, deadline with the race narrowing down further to just four candidates.

Candidates facing off with Raila in AU Commission Chairmanship race

Odinga will face off with three other candidates eyeing to succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The candidates include Djibouti’s former Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, former foreign minister of Mauritius Anil Gayan, and Madagascar’s former foreign minister of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato.

Odinga and Youssouf are touted as the frontrunners with the Kenyan candidate securing the endorsement of several East African Community member states and Youssouf securing the support of member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Youssouf who is a career diplomat wields immense influence in diplomatic circles and across the continent.