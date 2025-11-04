President William Ruto has appointed Claris Awuor Ogangah-Onyango as the Vice-Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests .

The appointment was confirmed in a gazette notice dated November 4, 2025.

Ogangah-Onyango replaces Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, whose appointment was formally revoked in the same notice.

Odhiambo resigned from the panel on October 6, 2025.

She cited the need to protect the LSK's independence and noted that court orders had stalled the panel's 120-day mandate, making its work unfeasible.

Ogangah-Onyango is the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), a position she was appointed to in 2025 for a six-year term.

Who is Claris Awuor Ogangah-Onyango?

Ogangah-Onyango is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a human rights specialist with over two decades of experience.

Her expertise centres on human rights, governance, constitutional law, social justice, and the rule of law in Kenya and the East African region.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and a Master of Laws (LL.M) from the University of Nairobi.

Before her appointment to lead the KNCHR, Ogangah-Onyango served as the Deputy Head of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Kenya.

In her roles, she has led partnerships with government ministries, constitutional commissions, and civil society.

She was involved in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) process and the advancement of the Bill of Rights.

Her work includes spearheading reforms such as the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights and the National Human Rights Reporting Mechanisms.

Ogangah-Onyango now joins the compensation panel, which is chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua.